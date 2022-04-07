Creative Learning Corporation Files with FINRA to be renamed DriveItAway Holdings, Inc., and Requests New Symbol

U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

HADDONFIELD, N.J., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Learning Corporation (to be renamed DriveItAway Holdings, Inc.) (OTCQB: CLCN), a Delaware corporation (“DIA”), announced today that it has filed with FINRA for its name to be formally changed to DriveItAway Holdings, Inc., and has requested a new symbol from FINRA, both requests were done to reflect to its sole focus on the mobility business with the new management team.

“We look very forward to this next step in our evolution, as the company is now solely focused on expanding volume and partners for our automotive mobility app and platform, in enabling cash or credit challenged people the ability to easily and transparently buy a vehicle, starting in a subscription, with the cash paid in going towards the purchase price/down payment,” says John F. Possumato, Founder and CEO of DriveItAway. “As we now expand into helping more national employers in providing the recruitment and retention of entry level employees, by enabling the transportation that gets folks to jobs, and as we introduce new EVs into our offerings, it is important that our name and ticker symbol reflect accurately the automotive retail business that we are in, leading the way in this expansive, ESG relevant endeavor.”

Possumato continues, “we also, regularly are featured in various trade events and conferences, and I encourage everyone who might be in the Raleigh, NC area to come meet me next week at the Automotive Intelligence Summit “Insights For the Future of Auto,” April 12-14th. I’ll be moderating the panel discussion, “EVs and New Market Opportunities” with my friends Bill Cariss, President and CEO of Holman Strategic Ventures and Allen Bryant, Co-Founding Partner of Knightsgate Ventures. The AI Summit is always in the forefront for the convergence of future developments in automotive retail, technology and finance, so we are delighted to be there live once again and participate.”

About John F. Possumato

John F. Possumato, is a noted consultant, author and speaker in the automotive industry, and is the Founder and CEO of DriveItAway Inc, which provides a turn-key cloud platform/consumer app enabling dealers to offer new mobility solutions, including subscription-to-purchase options. A serial automotive industry entrepreneur and a dealership owner veteran, Possumato has over 30 years of car industry leadership experience. He is also an attorney, a graduate of the Law School at the University of Pennsylvania (J.D.) and the Wharton School of Business (B.S.), is a member of the Bar of the State of Pennsylvania, was a founding Board member of the International Automotive Remarketers Alliance, and past Counsel to the Board of Directors of the Automotive Fleet and Leasing Association. He most recently helped create the Drive For Freedom Foundation, a nonprofit created to alleviate the “Poverty of the Carless.”

About DriveItAway

DIA is the first national dealer focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive “Pay as You Go” app-based subscription program. DIA provides a comprehensive turn-key, solutions driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities. The company is planning to soon to expand its easy and transparent consumer app ‘subscription to ownership’ platform to enable entry level consumers to drive and acquire new Electric Vehicles. For further information, please see www.driveitaway.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect DIA’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. DIA cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. DIA is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and DIA does not intend to do so.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Creative Learning Corporation/DriveItAway Holdings, Inc.
Rod Whiton
rodkwhiton@yahoo.com

For further information, please see:
www.creativelearningcorp.com (currently being revised)
www.driveitaway.com


