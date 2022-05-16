Creative Marketing + Recruitment Group Wins at the Stevie Awards

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Creative Marketing + Recruitment Group (CMRG), which helps companies to attract and retain top talent, has been honored with two of the 20th Annual American Business Awards'® biggest achievements: the Gold Stevie® Award for Human Resources Team of the Year and the Silver Stevie® Award for the Fastest Growing Company of the Year - 100 Employees or Less. With the recognition, CMRG beat a highly competitive field of companies from around the world. On behalf of CMRG and its team, Founder and CEO Crystal McKinsey will accept the awards at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Monday, June 13.

Created in 2002, the Stevie® Awards are nicknamed for the Greek word for "crowned." They are described as the world's premier business awards and spotlight organizations and professionals who have made positive contributions in the workplace. Judges include highly respected entrepreneurs, executives, innovators, and business educators.

In selecting CMRG as the winner, judges focused on the company's growth from 2019-2021. They also pointed to CMRG's performance during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the company quickly pivoted to new services that helped its clients to deal with unfamiliar workforce challenges due to the lockdown.

The Stevie® Awards revealed the comments of judges, which included, "Anyone would be lucky to work at CMRG. They present professionally, innovate cleverly, and keep employees engaged," and they noted that "CMRG is clearly making a difference helping to personalize the [recruiting] experience for those seeking help and opportunity."

CMRG Founder Crystal McKinsey states, "We are thrilled to have won these prestigious awards, especially considering that our peers are so dedicated and innovative. To have been chosen from such a skilled pool and to have our own team rewarded is humbling. We will work hard to continue to give our clients the same level of commitment and innovation that led us to these awards. Each day is a new chance for us to innovate and to raise the bar even more, and we hope that in 2023, CMRG will have performed so well that it is recognized once again."

About Creative Marketing + Recruitment Group (CMRG):

CMRG is an all-inclusive marketing and talent acquisition firm that brings C-level marketing recruitment and talent strategy consulting to businesses of all sizes. Recognized as a top employer branding and recruitment company, CMRG serves small business, mid-market, and enterprise clients in the private equity, education, senior living, finance, technology, CPG, retail, and healthcare sectors, among others. CMRG positions companies as employers of choice by sharing their brand stories and highlighting points of differentiation that matter in a competitive hiring market, ultimately leading to Remarkable Talent, Delivered.

