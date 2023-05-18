Creative Medical Releases Data From StemSpine Procedure For Chronic Lower Back Pain

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELZ) announced positive topline pilot study results for the StemSpine procedure using AlloStem to treat chronic lower back pain.

The data demonstrated significant efficacy and no serious adverse events using the StemSpine ultrasound-guided non-surgical procedure for treating chronic lower back pain.

The StemSpine procedure using AlloStem resulted in a greater than 90% reduction in narcotic usage, greater than 80% reduction in pain score, and greater than 50% reduction in the Oswestry Score in the treated patients.

No patients required re-dosage or surgical intervention at the primary endpoint of six months, and there were no safety-related concerns.

StemSpine using AlloStem is a patented procedure that utilizes an "off-the-shelf, ready-to-use" universal and proprietary allogenic (donor) cell.

The patent issued to StemSpine includes using autologous (from the patient) and allogenic (universal donor) cells.

In February 2023, Creative Medical announced three-year follow-up data for the company's StemSpine pilot study.

The three-year data demonstrated the continued efficacy of the StemSpine procedure for treating chronic lower back pain without any serious adverse effects reported.

Price Action: CELZ shares are down 8.05% at $0.61 on the last check Thursday.

