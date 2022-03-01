Creative Planning Acquires The Doman Group

The New York based Multi-Family Office manages $400 million in AUM

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doman Group (TDG) has joined forces with Creative Planning LLC, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA") in the country. TDG is a federally registered investment advisor that was born out of Managing Director Mark Doman's belief that holistic wealth management should extend far beyond investment advice. TDG offers a wide variety of services including investment management, financial planning, tax preparation, family office services, alternative investment analysis, relocation services and more. TDG is focused exclusively on high-net and ultra-high net worth households for executives and business owners with a unique specialty service for professional athletes and entertainers.

"Mark and The Doman Group have impressed us for quite some time," said Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning. "With The Doman Group, we are adding one of the nation's leading firms that services the unique needs of younger high net worth clients such as business owners, technology entrepreneurs, entertainers and professional athletes. Not only was Mark Doman and his team's experience in the field a major fit for us, but so was TDG's company values and culture. It was evident immediately that this would be a good fit."

"I could not be more excited for this new partnership with Creative Planning," Doman said. "Peter and I have a shared vision, where financial planning should be the true north for client's decisions regarding their wealth management, estate planning, insurance, tax planning and other ancillary financial services. With our ever-growing practice at TDG, we are thrilled to join forces with Creative Planning to further scale and expand our service offerings to our clients."

Creative Planning will leverage The Doman Group's vast experience to continue to accelerate growth in the high-net-worth space in the New York region and continue to expand The Doman Group's thriving sports and entertainment practice throughout the United States.

About The Doman Group

The Doman Group, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a multi-family office financial and investment management approach, which includes investment management, financial planning, tax planning for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals as well as 401(k) co-fiduciary services.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning manages over $100 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries, as of March 1, 2022.

