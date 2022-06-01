U.S. markets close in 5 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,106.15
    -26.00 (-0.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,796.24
    -193.88 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,046.69
    -34.70 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,849.54
    -14.51 (-0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.47
    +1.80 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.90
    -5.50 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    +0.09 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0661
    -0.0076 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9020
    +0.0580 (+2.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2488
    -0.0114 (-0.90%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.9220
    +1.2460 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,400.94
    -141.97 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    684.70
    +0.50 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,570.05
    -37.61 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

Creative Planning Acquires Ferris Capital

·2 min read

The Massachusetts Based Wealth Management Firm Manages $755 Million in AUM

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferris Capital, LLC has joined forces with Creative Planning LLC, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA") in the country.  Ferris Capital, which has $755 million in AUM, prides itself on its principles of trust and client service at every level as to be an indispensable resource and advocate to their clients for generations to come.

Creative Planning (PRNewsfoto/Lockton,Creative Planning)
Creative Planning (PRNewsfoto/Lockton,Creative Planning)

David M. Ferris, CEO and CIO of Ferris Capital, created a wealth management firm that was as driven, fast-paced, and determined as he was to provide a top-of-the-line experience to his clients. The 10-year-old firm now has a team that is adept at managing generational wealth, succession planning, investment management, real estate, retirement planning, private equity, and much more.

"Creative Planning is excited to bring Dave and the Ferris Capital team into the fold and expand our reach into the Massachusetts market," said Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning. "It was evident from the very beginning that the core values at Ferris Capital aligned with our core values here at Creative Planning. These similarities in our underlying philosophies of how we do business should make for a very smooth and successful transition as we aim to provide excellent service to our clients around the world."

"The entire Ferris Capital team is excited to become part of Peter's impressive operation.  It is clear to everyone in our organization that our ability to serve our clients will be substantially enhanced thanks to the world-class team that Peter has assembled at Creative over many years," said Dave Ferris.  "Peter's vision and commitment to transparent fiduciary investing with low-cost index funds, coupled with tax and planning experts, CPAs and attorneys, made this an easy decision to expand our offerings to clients on the East and West Coasts.  The entire Ferris Capital team is as confident now as we were when we started the firm 10 years ago that our present and future clients will be well served by a unique combination of investment management and planning – working with Creative will better enable us to advise clients on changing market conditions."

With its latest acquisition, Creative Planning manages or advises on over $225 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries with continued plans for growth throughout 2022.

About Creative Planning

Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning manages or advises on over $225 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries, as of December 31, 2021.

Media Contact:
Craig Dietel
JConnelly
973-590-4498
cdietel@jconnelly.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creative-planning-acquires-ferris-capital-301559028.html

SOURCE Creative Planning

Recommended Stories

  • Musk memo to Tesla staff: return to office or leave company

    "Anyone who wishes to do remote work must be in the office for a minimum (and I mean minimum) of 40 hours per week or depart Tesla," the memo said. Reuters could not immediately verify the authenticity of the memo. Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

  • ‘Pretend to work somewhere else.’ Elon Musk reportedly tells Tesla staff working remotely is no longer an option.

    A leaked email purportedly from the Tesla CEO, said employees need to return to Tesla's offices, and not just any old convenient one either.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • Why Livent Stock Dropped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium production company Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) tumbled in Tuesday trading to close down 7.8% from Friday's close. You can blame Goldman Sachs for that. A 2019 spinoff from chemicals company FMC, Livent isn't the world's biggest lithium producer, but it's a sizable "tier 2" kind of a company that did $420 million in sales last year -- but just barely broke even.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

    Although there are a lot of successful strategies to make money on Wall Street, riding Warren Buffett's coattails has, arguably, been one of the most profitable for the past 57 years. Since the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, became CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of close to $695 billion for his company's shareholders, and has led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annual average return of 20.1%. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys shares of a publicly traded company, Wall Street and investors rightly take notice.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • My 3 Favorite Dividend Stocks to Buy in June

    Forget the old adage "sell and May and go away." Any time is a good time to buy dividend stocks. That's true even when the stock market is highly volatile -- as it is now.  There are two important prerequisites, though.

  • GameStop to report earnings Wednesday: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines what to expect from GameStop's earnings report tomorrow.

  • Better Oil Stock: Murphy Oil or Devon Energy?

    Most energy stocks have a modest valuation and a decent dividend yield -- offering solid value to investors fleeing the lofty valuations and dividend-free zone of the high-growth technology sector. Murphy Oil is an independent oil and gas producer founded in 1950 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. Murphy's operations are based across three regions: Western Canada, Texas, and The Gulf of Mexico.

  • This Steel Giant Has a Plan for Inflation

    Having built itself into a major North American steel player, Cleveland-Cliffs is ready for this massive headwind.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Was a Bad Bet on Tuesday

    Investors slapping a few dollars down on DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) stock Tuesday didn't make the best pick. Tuesday morning, Citigroup's Jason Bazinet gave his DraftKings price target a 20% haircut. In his new research note on the company, Bazinet wrote that his modification is based on a slight decline in DraftKings' active accounts, and a lower target enterprise value per account.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.

  • Should I buy this big dip? Warren Buffett has spent a third of his cash hoard — so it might be a sharp idea to start nibbling

    Buffett is buying. Time to follow his coattails?

  • Billionaire Cliff Asness is Selling These 10 Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks billionaire Cliff Asness is selling in 2022. If you want to see more stocks that were recently dumped by Asness, click Billionaire Cliff Asness is Selling These 5 Stocks in 2022. After a continuous period of underperformance, Cliff Asness’ AQR Capital Management fared well in 2021 and had […]

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, has announced today the closing of its previously announced bought deal offering of units of the Company (the "Units") for gross proceeds of approximately US$172.5 million (the "Offering"). The Company sold approximately 70.4 million Units at a price of US$2.45 per Unit, including approximately 9.2 million Units sold pursuant to the exercise in full of th

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    While the blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 11% from its all-time high, the growth-tilted Nasdaq Composite is officially in a bear market, having fallen 27% from its previous high. Adding some growth stocks to your nest egg can grow your money a little faster over time. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three top stocks that could rebound strongly once the dust clears.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Loads Up on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    What to make of the markets right now? Stocks finished the last full week of May with gains. The S&P 500 pulled back from the bear-market territory by gaining 6% for the week and moderating its year-to-date loss to 13%. The NASDAQ remains low, at a 23% year-to-date loss. It’s all a reminder that while markets are falling this year, the true key to understanding them is volatility. It’s natural at times like this to turn to the financial experts – traders who’ve risen to prominence through long-t

  • Better Stock-Split Buy: Alphabet or Amazon?

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) knew exactly how to fire up investors earlier this year. Both tech giants announced 20-for-1 stock splits a few months ago -- Alphabet in February and Amazon in March. Amazon's stock split will happen first, with trading on a split-adjusted basis expected to begin on June 6, 2022.