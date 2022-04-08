U.S. markets close in 6 hours 7 minutes

Creative Planning Acquires Heritage Way Advisors

·2 min read

The Illinois Based Wealth Management Firm Manages $450 Million in AUM

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Way Advisors (Heritage Way) has joined forces with Creative Planning LLC, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA") in the country. Heritage Way, which has $450 million in AUM, is an Illinois based boutique wealth management firm that services clients in over 20 different states. Heritage Way focuses on asset allocation, investment management, estate planning, wealth transfer planning, and many more wealth management services. Their clients range from high-net-worth individuals to foundations, businesses and more.

Creative Planning (PRNewsfoto/Lockton,Creative Planning)
Creative Planning (PRNewsfoto/Lockton,Creative Planning)

"Creative Planning is excited to bring in the expertise and business acumen of Gary Ollmann and the Heritage Way team," said Creative Planning President and CEO Peter Mallouk. "Our core values aligned very well with those of the Heritage Way folks, and we are excited to work together and continue to serve our clients diligently."

"We sought out a partner to enhance what we could deliver to our clients from the breadth and depth of the services offered and the completeness of succession planning that Creative Planning provides," said Gary Ollmann, President and Managing Partner at Heritage Way. "Joining Creative Planning was the best possible solution given their industry-leading long-term commitment to building out robust solutions in all the essential facets of the wealth management business. We are excited to bring these additional capabilities to our clients."

With its latest acquisition, Creative Planning advises on over $225 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries with continued plans for growth throughout 2022.

DeVoe & Co. served as financial advisor to Heritage Way on the transaction.

About Creative Planning
Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning advises on over $225 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries, as of December 31, 2021.

Media Contact:
Craig Dietel
JConnelly
973-590-4498
cdietel@jconnelly.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creative-planning-acquires-heritage-way-advisors-301519005.html

SOURCE Creative Planning

