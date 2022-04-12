U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

Creative Planning Acquires Keystone Wealth Partners

·2 min read

The Arizona and North Dakota Based Wealth Management Firm Manages Over $644 Million in AUM

OVERLAND PARK, Kansas, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Wealth Partners (Keystone) has joined forces with Creative Planning LLC, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA") in the country. Keystone, which has over $644 million in AUM, uses a team-based approach to help clients build and protect their wealth by bringing accountants, attorneys, and financial planners together to manage client's financial life in a holistic way. They offer services in wealth management, estate planning, and tax planning and preparation.

Creative Planning (PRNewsfoto/Lockton,Creative Planning)
Creative Planning (PRNewsfoto/Lockton,Creative Planning)

Founder and Managing Director John Hagensen's vision when founding Keystone was to seamlessly integrate tax, estate, and financial planning all under one roof. With 29 employees and 13 financial advisors, attorneys, and CPAs on staff, Keystone is primed to immediately jump into the Creative Planning fold and continue to serve their clients.

"John and the entire team at Keystone are going to be such a phenomenal addition to the Creative Planning family," said Peter Mallouk, CEO of Creative Planning. "The team-based approach that Keystone has implemented is the exact type of fit we look for in potential additions like these. Their organic growth since inception speaks volumes."

"I have admired Creative Planning since my early days as a financial advisor, said Hagensen. "My team and I are in perfect alignment with Peter's vision to provide holistic advice that spans far beyond investments. Joining Creative Planning will allow us to deepen our value proposition for new and existing families."

With its latest acquisition, Creative Planning advises on over $225 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries with continued plans for growth throughout 2022.

About Creative Planning
Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning advises on over $225 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries, as of December 31, 2021.

Media Contact:
Craig Dietel
JConnelly
973-590-4498
cdietel@jconnelly.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creative-planning-acquires-keystone-wealth-partners-301522392.html

SOURCE Creative Planning

