U.S. markets close in 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,982.08
    +40.60 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,141.68
    +213.06 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,446.79
    +182.34 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,805.14
    +40.31 (+2.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.73
    +0.96 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,853.10
    -12.30 (-0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    22.02
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0688
    -0.0049 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7490
    -0.0110 (-0.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2581
    +0.0048 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2660
    +0.4370 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,719.99
    +380.78 (+1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    661.07
    -9.93 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,522.75
    +38.40 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Creative Planning Recognized as One of Ingram's Magazine's 2022 Best Companies to Work For in the Kansas City Region

·2 min read

Creative Planning now retains more than 1,200 employees nationwide with continued plans for growth

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Planning LLC, one of the largest Registered Investment Advisers ("RIA") in the country is proud to announce its recognition in Ingram's Magazine's 2022 Best Companies to Work For in Kansas City. This list was first constructed in 2008 and Creative Planning has been recognized multiple times since its inception.

Creative Planning (PRNewsfoto/Lockton,Creative Planning)
Creative Planning (PRNewsfoto/Lockton,Creative Planning)

The winners have been categorized into large, mid-sized, and small companies. Creative Planning was recognized in the Large Companies category alongside the likes of Blue KC, Children's Mercy, Custom Truck One Source, JE Dunn Construction and LMH Health.

"We are honored to be included in Ingram's Magazine's prestigious list this year," said Creative Planning President and CEO Peter Mallouk. "Our incredible group of compassionate, hardworking, and dedicated employees is what makes Creative Planning such an amazing place to work. We are excited to continue to improve our practices as the company grows."

Creative Planning recently celebrated the one year anniversary of the opening of the non-profit Pathway Financial Education, which promotes financial literacy education to small business owners, adults, and youth. During the program's inaugural year, more than 200 people have received free instruction on a variety of topics including money management, taxes and accounting, managing debt, using credit cards, buying a home, saving and investing, and much more.

About Creative Planning
Creative Planning, LLC is an independent wealth management firm that provides a financial planning led investment management approach, retirement planning, estate planning, trust services, tax planning and family office services for individuals as well as 401(k) and institutional clients. Creative Planning manages or advises on over $225 billion in assets across all 50 states and 65 countries, as of December 31, 2021.

About Ingram's
Ingrams.com is the online presence for Ingram's Media and Ingram's Magazine, the leading business publication in Missouri and Kansas for more than 45 years. No other publication, broadcast outlet or Internet medium works harder to cover business, industry, and economic development trends throughout the bi-state region. Ingrams.com is the regional business community's gateway to news, features and business statistics relevant to every one of the seven diverse regions in each state, coupled with individual Destination Missouri and Destination Kansas Web sites for every county and hundreds of cities in the two-state region.

Media Contact:
Craig Dietel
JConnelly
973-590-4498
cdietel@jconnelly.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creative-planning-recognized-as-one-of-ingrams-magazines-2022-best-companies-to-work-for-in-the-kansas-city-region-301555243.html

SOURCE Creative Planning

Recommended Stories

  • This is the photographic evidence presented in a lawsuit over fast-food burger sizes

    Are there legal consequences when restaurants advertise exaggerated versions of their menu items? The photographic evidence from one lawsuit.

  • Google Takes Yet Another Run at E-Commerce—and Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Google executive Prabhakar Raghavan recently had an issue with his rose bushes. His wife took a photo of the plants on her phone, uploaded the image to Google, identified the culprit and followed a link for a fungicide. Then she bought it.Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fle

  • Facebook parent Meta and Mark Zuckerberg are under siege

    Facebook parent Meta is taking heat from all sides.

  • Energy Transfer Is Looking to Add a New Fuel Source

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is already one of the most diversified midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has assets up and down the oil and natural gas value chain, providing a full range of services from the wellhead to the water. One potential new source of growth it's exploring is expanding into the petrochemical industry.

  • 3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch As Permian Ramps Up Gas Output

    The Permian Basin is preparing to unleash a torrent of gas to meet exploding LNG demand, and the pipeline industry could benefit in a big way

  • World’s Oil-Growth Engine Is About to Slow Despite $100 Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- In a world crying out for more oil, a dusty stretch of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico is one of the only places that can deliver. But even with crude above $100 a barrel, producers in the Permian and other US shale basins are riding the brakes. Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherWhy So Few Big

  • Apple was the most profitable company on the Fortune 500 list this year. These are the biggest profit generators, and what that means about American business.

    Tech companies dominated the rankings of the most profitable U.S. firms in 2021, making up half of the top 10.

  • Analyst says it’s make or break time for Boeing

    “Their survival as a jet manufacturer depends on what they do in the next 12 to 18 months," says Richard Aboulafia.

  • These 4 Energy Stocks Are Gushing Cash. Why They’re Worth a Look.

    Oil and gas producers have shifted their business models to prioritize profitability. The new philosophy has helped their stocks and financial results.

  • Russian oil's Achilles' heel: insurance

    Russia has so far deflected much of the impact of sanctions on its oil trade but the insurance industry threatens to throw a spanner in the works unless Moscow and its customers can plug a gap left by Western underwriters. Insurers from Europe and the United States, which dominate the international marine market, are curtailing coverage for Russian oil tankers, industry sources say, to avoid breaching sanctions imposed in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Why Palo Alto Networks Just Raised Its Outlook Again

    Investors were worried about Palo Alto Networks' (NASDAQ: PANW) fiscal third-quarter earnings release, but those fears were overblown. Palo Alto's sales trends showed no sign of stress from any slowdown in enterprise spending. "We continue to see success in consolidating share within the enterprise market," CEO Nikesh Arora said in a call with Wall Street analysts.

  • Northwest Bank CEO Ronald Seiffert, who was dedicated to growth in Buffalo, dies unexpectedly

    After being appointed chairman and CEO of Northwest Bancshares, Ronald Seiffert oversaw vast change in the company and the industry. The bank vowed to carry out his strategic initiatives after Seiffert died “unexpectedly of natural causes” on Tuesday. “He set Northwest Bank on a trajectory to be successful,” said Rick Hamister, Northwest Bank’s New York state regional president, based in Amherst.

  • Commodities in 'perfect storm' says ERG, as crisis starts super cycle

    Years of under-investment in mining of metals essential to energy transition, supply shocks and high energy prices will continue to drive commodity prices higher, Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) Chief Executive Benedikt Sobokta said on Wednesday. Sobokta said that a commodity super cycle has now begun and will carry on for the next 30 years, predicting a 20% rise in copper prices by the end of 2022. Luxembourg-based, privately-held ERG is a global supplier of copper and cobalt.

  • Oil ends higher after data shows fall in U.S. crude, gasoline inventories

    Oil futures end higher Wednesday after official data shows a fall in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories.

  • Lyft halts hiring, McDonald’s poised to win proxy fight with Icahn, NFL renews Pepsi deal

    Notable business headlines include transport company Lyft announcing that it will halt hiring as it looks to cut costs, new details from American financier Carl Icahn’s legal battle with McDonald’s, and the NFL renewing its nearly four-decade-long sponsorship deal with Pepsi.

  • Icahn Enterprises completes tender offer for Las Vegas-based natural gas business

    Billionaire Carl Icahn's company amended the purchase price and ​​expiration date of its conditional offer for this deal multiple times.

  • Exxon Mobil, Phillips 66, other energy cos. surge back up Fortune 500

    "One of the biggest narratives of the Fortune 500 this year is the return of the energy sector, and that, of course, was driven by much higher oil and gas prices," said Brian O'Keefe, senior executive editor at Fortune.

  • Main Street’s Most Prolific Corporate Agitator Finds a New Battlefield In ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- From his rented one-bedroom apartment in Los Angeles’s Redondo Beach, a couple of blocks from a discount shop and a thrift store, John Chevedden is polishing a speech he’ll give to Alphabet Inc.'s executives and shareholders at its annual meeting next week. Most Read from BloombergBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherWhy So Fe

  • Why gas prices keep hitting record highs — and what to expect for Memorial Day road trips

    The cost of crude oil has been rising ever since it tanked at the start of the pandemic.

  • Quest Diagnostics Mobile Unit Coming to New Hampshire

    Quest Diagnostics recently purchased a new 24-foot trailer that has been outfitted to serve as a mobile Patient Service Center (PSC). This mobile PSC will bring Quest clinical specimen collection t...