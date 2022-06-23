The Creative Roadmap Is Rerouting Its Course To Linden Avenue Studio

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2022 / Time and place are one in the same, equally tangible yet exclusively abstract. The nature of these two nouns is drawn from experience, and by design will vary dramatically from person to person. Linden Avenue Studio, often shortened to Linden Ave., is a hybrid agency with a Philadelphia address and a global influence in creative quarters. Their practice transcends time gracefully with deep roots and an understanding of what the future demands, allowing them plenty of space to approach any project from a different angle. Linden Ave. arrives at a unique crossroads in modern art, where the pull of progress often makes it difficult to look back. Yet, Linden Ave. drives their growth with a refreshing sense of place, regarding time as a mere tool of the trade of creative marketing and design. Many artistic movements have attempted this balance in the past, but Linden Ave. expertly navigates those corridors authentically, with a strong compass to lead the future of marketing into a design-driven duality that knows no bounds.

Officially introduced in December of 2020, Linden Ave. began against the cinematic backdrops of Los Angeles. As a multidisciplinary creative studio, the sediments that make Linden Ave. special are surprisingly varied, considering their small but dedicated team of creatives each provide a unique perspective in their line of work. Rahmi Halaby, founder and Executive Creative Director of Linden Ave., comes from the patchwork of streetwear and the landscapes that hold these units of culture together. As such, one of his goals when imagining the studio was diversifying the way we tell stories. By design, folklore is inherently personal and diverse, given the context and material of experiences. But storytelling as an art form has only just been tapped in its potential, and Halaby has made it his vision to rework the way we convey those stories. Linden Ave. serves as a kind of map to discover where the art in today's world lives, with Halaby standing as a new kind of cartographist.

Story continues

Linden Avenue Studio, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Press release picture

"You see a lot of things in the news that clearly were not run by enough people," said Halaby. "I wanted diverse storytelling that covered a lot of bases. Once you consider multiple perspectives, you can create a clearer picture that appeals to wider audiences."

According to Halaby, much of the marketing space is dominated by one kind of storytelling, usually driven purely by data, which then drives the next project. He isn't wrong, and that is part of where Linden Ave. strives to be different in their strategies. Like a well-designed map, there is often more than one way to arrive at your destination.

"A lot of agencies are scared to try new things," said Halaby. "In order to create a campaign that converts, it's necessary to do the proper research on what exists in that space, and use the market research as a platform to build new and innovative concepts."

Linden Ave. succeeds in spooling together two of the most critical hues in agency work, that being creativity and technology. It's a union of old and new, the anatomy of art at its core and the embracement of utility that propels a craft even further. Aesthetically, Linden Ave. leans into the duality of classic and modern, dressing up old forms in new silhouettes. Their approach to each project comes from a place of objectivity, there is no one-size-fits-all.

Halaby, along with his partner and cohort, Kayla Jones, have worked on a number of campaigns and projects that push the envelope in homegrown creativity with international finesse. Jones, who is signed with Wilhelmina Models, has been able to leverage her creative eye and years of onset fashion experience to develop high level visual content, as was the case with Halaby and Jones' involvement in Skims. Additionally, the team has cooked up stellar campaigns with we work, Converse, and Accenture. From a distance, Linden Ave. feels decidedly West Coast, where their origin story unfolds. But when you take a closer look, so much of the studio's personality is derived from Halaby's childhood, where the christening of his life's work began to take shape.

Shortly after launch in December of 2020, Halaby and Jones relocated to Philadelphia where the studio now permanently resides. Of course, both creatives make frequent trips back to LA where they maintain vital networks in professional sectors. But Linden Ave. is partly defined by its roots in Philadelphia, taking its name from Halaby's street address as a boy.

Linden Avenue Studio, Wednesday, June 22, 2022, Press release picture

"For me, creating the studio was like going back to base, like a homecoming," said Halaby. "It's everything I believe in, as I did growing up there, it's like this is me, this is my passion."

Linden Ave. was where Halaby first tasted the truest iteration of his love language, which was rooted in good stories. Today, the studio works hard to craft compelling stories that breach the usual parameters, coexisting in multiple different industries and making space where it otherwise stood silent. Presently, Linden Ave. is organizing monthly discussions in partnership with W Hotels, which will feature an array of installments and dynamic panels that portray a handful of professional markets, united through design.

Massimo Vignelli, the multifaceted Italian designer, was known for weaving together singular skill sets to create something truly dynamic. His approach to design inspired Linden Ave.'s vision for the W Hotels.

"Massimo once said, ‘If you can design one thing, you can design everything.' This was the guiding principle behind the creation of this event," said Halaby. "We're bringing designers from different industries like fashion, engineering, culinary arts, and so on to highlight the similarities in the design process."

This project will hold court in Philadelphia to start, but with the intention of reaching a global audience in the future.

Art is a stranger to time and place, foiling these concepts by its own terms and conditions. Linden Ave. is based in Philadelphia and LA, respectively, but their vision has the potential to thrive overseas. In line with the studio's unique identity, success overseas requires a full set of criteria to make waves, namely a fossilized vision and the implementation of smart technology. Linden Ave. embraces the analytical behavior that comes with marketing, applying KPIs, market research, and available technology to support their idyllic position in the art world.

"We offer a strong creative ideology, but with the consideration of modern technology," said Halaby.

Linden Ave. prides itself on telling stories at the right time, in the right place, and with the right people, and this approach requires a bit of flexibility. The studio is eager to build a network of artists who can create and connect internationally through NFTs and 3D mapping, which would allow the artists to expand beyond their immediate surroundings and enter new territory through a digital, albeit abstruse, vessel. With this in mind, Linden Ave. oversteps their Philadelphia threshold and taps into a worldview that rivals former powerhouses like American Apparel. Halaby's background is taken from streetwear scenes, where self-expression evolves more rapidly than any other medium, considering its relationship with pop culture.

On a skeletal level, Linden Ave. is a different kind of creative studio. On one hand, it is the passion project of Halaby's childhood, representing his creativity through a physical address. On the other hand, the studio reflects a new kind of craving in artist communities, one that is defined by its mobility and acceptance of time, which moves with or without our consent. The studio has covered a lot of ground since their debut, and whether or not they become the standard in brand strategy remains a mystery that only time (and sense of place) will tell.

Contact:

Rahmi Halaby

213-260-0417

rahmi@lindenavestudio.com

IG: @lindenavestudio / @rahmi_is_real

SOURCE: Linden Avenue Studio





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/706221/The-Creative-Roadmap-Is-Rerouting-Its-Course-To-Linden-Avenue-Studio



