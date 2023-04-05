Creatopy Releases Digital Advertising Report With Key Insights on Advertiser Sentiment, Budgeting, and Channel Preferences

New report by Creatopy reveals optimism and strong interest in AI and automation among advertisers in 2023.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Creatopy, a leading ad design automation platform, is set to release its latest report on the state of digital advertising for 2023. The report offers insights into advertiser sentiment, budgeting, and channel preferences based on a survey of 200 respondents working in digital advertising across different industries in the United States. The survey was commissioned by Creatopy and conducted by Censuswide, a leading research agency.

The report can be downloaded here: The State of Digital Advertising in 2023.

Creatopy's digital advertising report reveals that 60.5% of advertisers saw an increase in revenue in their companies in 2022, with 70.5% receiving an increased ad budget in 2023. Furthermore, 68.5% of advertisers are optimistic about this year, and 69% plan to experiment with new channels. Display advertising is expected to be the most popular option this year, followed by social, video, and search ads. Interestingly, the report found that 44.5% and 44% of advertisers plan to use AI for scripts and copy, respectively.

"Our research offers valuable insights into advertiser sentiment, budgeting, and channel preferences for the year 2023. It is clear from the data that advertisers are increasingly turning to AI for scripts and copy and are exploring new channels to reach their target audiences. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the current state of digital advertising, which can help advertisers to make informed decisions about their marketing strategies for the year ahead," said Bogdan Carlescu, VP of Marketing at Creatopy.

The survey was conducted among respondents with job titles including Head of PPC, Lead PPC Specialist, Digital Marketing Specialist, Sr. Paid Marketing Specialist, Digital Campaign Lead, Sr. Paid Search & Display Manager, Digital Advertising Manager, Media Buyer, and Performance Media Manager. All respondents work in companies with at least 20 employees and turnovers ranging from under $100,000 to more than $500 million.

