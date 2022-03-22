Creatopy Welcomes Bogdan Carlescu, Its First VP of Marketing, to Bolster Its Position as a Leader in the Creative Management Space

Image

The new hire is a key step towards building a global marketing team to reflect Creatopy's renewed focus on business customers.

Bogdan Carlescu, Creatopy Marketing VP

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creatopy, the ad design automation platform, announces today the appointment of Bogdan Carlescu as VP of Marketing. This new leadership role will see Carlescu elevate and drive the business's marketing activities, enabling Creatopy to become a leader in the creative management space.

Based in the European office of Oradea, Romania, Carlescu will be responsible for Creatopy's global marketing activities, orchestrating the execution of its go-to-market strategy and the communication of its product to the wider advertising industry. He is also set to build a world-class marketing team that will inspire marketers and advertising professionals worldwide. He will report to Creatopy's Chief Operating Officer, Teodora Cîrdei.

Bogdan Carlescu said: "It's an exciting time to be joining the business, following the company's recent rebranding and its significant ambition to change advertising for the better. I look forward to contributing with my experience and expertise, driving the go-to-market strategy and helping businesses become more effective in their advertising efforts."

Carlescu brings 15 years of extensive experience in developing, marketing and selling tech solutions for various SaaS providers. His previous role as Director of Product Marketing at Bitdefender was pivotal to the business strategy, where he led multiple successful product launches and marketing campaigns leveraging Bitdefender's expansion in the global cybersecurity market.

Gabriel Ciordas, founder and CEO at Creatopy, said: "Bogdan's hire at Creatopy is part of our strategic move to reinforce a principle our product was built on, which is the customer-first approach. His expertise in product marketing across global business-to-business organizations will be crucial for our organization as we grow worldwide to become the creative automation tool of choice for creatives. He has an impressive track record of building high-performing marketing campaigns with outstanding business performance, so we're delighted to have him on board."

About Creatopy:

Creatopy is an ad design platform that helps businesses customize, automate and scale up their ad production and delivery.

