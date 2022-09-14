U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

Creators' Legal Releases Design and Development Category

·2 min read

Creators' Legal Announces the Release of the Design and Development Category of Contracts

Oakland, Calif., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creators' Legal today announces the launch of the Design and Development Category of legal contracts.

The Design and Development Category of contracts includes legal templates for Web Designers and Developers, as well as Graphic Design Contracts. Creators' Legal makes it fast, easy, and affordable for Software Developers, Graphic and Web Designers both agencies and freelancers to get legally binding contracts done in minutes with their clients and collaborators.

The newest version of Creators' Legal includes a full contract editor, which gives creators the freedom to edit and customize their contracts. These brand-new features are a step towards the Creators' Legal shift to provide an entirely integrated legal platform for independent production companies, along with independent creators.

"Web Designers, Developers, and Graphic Designers are a huge part of the Creator Economy, just as much as filmmakers. podcasters, writers, and content creators. I am very excited our team was able to design real contracts for these creators," Said Eric Farber, Founder and CEO of Creators' Legal.

Creators' Legal is the first and only DIY legal platform built for the Creator Economy. With almost 50 million people in the US earning a living off content creation, Creators' Legal is quickly becoming the community's tool of choice to protect their work and build stronger collaborations. It offers an easy-to-use legal tech platform with current legal templates, an e-signature system, and a contract management platform.

Creators' Legal has over 200 contracts in more than 10 Creator categories, including Filmmakers, Musicians, NFT creators, Podcasters, Web Series, Digital Creators, and many more. Platform users can choose between getting their contracts on a per-use basis or through a subscription. Creators' Legal boasts close to 1.000 creators using the platform for their creative legal agreements. There is also an educational plan for students and faculties of creative schools and programs. All of this is available at www.CreatorsLegal.com.

Eric Farber
Eric@CreatorsLegal.com

For more information on Creators Legal:
www.CreatorsLegal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creators-legal-releases-design-and-development-category-301624629.html

SOURCE Creators’ Legal

