CreatorSource Launches as a Platform to Democratize Monetization

CreatorSource, Monday, May 1, 2023, Press release picture

CreatorSource began its beta test period in early 2023, working with 6 initial clients, and was able to successfully secure significant brand deals for each client within the first 6 weeks on the CreatorSource platform.

The company takes a multi-tiered approach to getting creators ready for brand deals. The platform creates a custom game plan with tools and strategies to optimize social pages. CreatorSource also helps creators build a media kit and provides training videos so users can learn and improve as creators and negotiators. Additionally, users receive email templates and a contact database so they can proactively reach out to brands they love and want to collaborate with.

Since the company launched, CreatorSource now has content partnerships with many of the largest influencer platforms in the industry, along with leading talent agencies, and over a dozen top-tier affiliate creators and entrepreneurs.

Co-founder Ashley LeMieux, a creator herself for over ten years, believes that the creator community as a whole should have access to the kinds of insider strategies that the biggest creators have. CreatorSpace was designed for the emerging creator, offering insider knowledge and tools to those who haven't yet learned how to start working with brands.

"In 2022, $16.4 billion was spent on influencer marketing," LeMieux shares. "The vast majority of that went to the top 1-2% of influencers who have talent agents, or who have been around long enough to know the business. That means that there are 18-20 million early stage creators who already have an audience and create great content - but don't have the insider knowledge to monetize effectively."

Company co-founder Ashley LeMieux

She shares that as CreatorSource grows and scales, they'll be able to add an even broader range of services integrated into the existing platform, all of which are designed to help users expand their income streams to brand deals and beyond. "We're also focusing strongly on educational content," LeMieux says. "Our goal is to offer an entire university of educational resources to the point where brands will actually require education from CreatorSource for all their creator and ambassador programs."

LeMieux explains that CreatorSource wants to remove all gatekeepers and level the playing field, offering its program to creators of all sizes. "We want to empower all creators to scale their income," she says. "And we plan to do so by helping creators learn to price and pitch themselves to brands, as well as negotiate deals with confidence."

CreatorSource pulls in some of the best creators, platform executives, and talent agents to provide short five-minute training videos that help users improve as creators and negotiators. "We work very hard to find the best strategies that actually work, and try to make them applicable to creators of all interests and content styles," says LeMieux.

CreatorSource also advocates for creators' fair compensation. "We help creators learn how to pitch themselves and negotiate with brands that they love," says LeMieux. "It's what I would have wanted when starting out as a creator - a hand to hold while trying to navigate what can be a really confusing and tough industry to break into."

The ultimate goal is to help more early-stage creators receive compensation for the value they bring to followers and brands, and LeMieux and her team are focused on making that a reality.

About CreatorSource

CreatorSource is a company that provides tools and resources for creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs to grow and monetize their online presence. The website offers various services, including content creation tools, social media management, influencer marketing, and e-commerce solutions. Additionally, Creator Source provides a community and networking platform for creators to connect and collaborate with each other.

Website: https://getcreatorsource.com/

Contact Ashley LeMieux at support@getcreatorsource.com

