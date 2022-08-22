U.S. markets open in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,184.25
    -47.25 (-1.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,417.00
    -289.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,074.25
    -194.25 (-1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,936.80
    -22.30 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.96
    -0.81 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,744.90
    -18.00 (-1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.79
    -0.28 (-1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0009
    -0.0035 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.22
    +3.66 (+18.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1809
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7900
    -0.1400 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,167.19
    -225.16 (-1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.55
    -50.05 (-9.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.99
    -39.38 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Credence Security Brings Voyager Labs' State-of-the-Art AI-based Investigation Solutions to the Middle East and Africa

·5 min read

Voyager Labs to showcase its cutting-edge AI-powered investigation tools at the upcoming Credence Security Middle East Roadshow 2022

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital age has led to boundless innovations and advancements; however, it has also resulted in increasing criminal ingenuity. Using emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) tools in investigations can enhance the ability to identify and investigate attacks and help investigators get to the root cause rapidly. With this in mind, Credence Security has signed a strategic distribution partnership with Voyager Labs, a world leader in AI-based investigation solutions.

Credence Security Brings Voyager Labs’ State-of-the-Art AI-based Investigation Solutions to the Middle East and Africa
Credence Security Brings Voyager Labs’ State-of-the-Art AI-based Investigation Solutions to the Middle East and Africa

Under the agreement, the leading PAN-EMEA specialty value-added distributor will be responsible for delivering, promoting, and providing sales and technical support for Voyager Labs' entire suite of solutions across its expansive channel ecosystem in the Middle East and Africa. Voyager Labs will also establish an office in the UAE to provide local support and expertise to its regional customers.

Voyager Labs' cutting-edge technology has the capability to analyze billions of data points in near real-time, allowing law enforcement and intelligence agencies to identify threats and leads from multiple data sources. Powered by AI, Voyager Labs' offerings bring organizations a unique edge against today's sophisticated cyber threats.

Voyager Labs' world-class solutions include:

VoyagerAnalytics – an in-depth investigation platform, designed to analyze massive amounts of unstructured open, deep, and dark web data, as well as internal data, to reveal actionable insights.

VoyagerInsights – an advanced central investigation platform designed to enable investigators to automatically uncovering relevant leads from unstructured and structured data.

VoyagerCheck – a risk assessment platform that provides an automated assessment of user behaviour.

VoyagerVision – a comprehensive visual intelligence platform that offers a full suite of visual data analysis capabilities.

"With over 10 years of experience developing state-of-the-art solutions for forensic intelligence and law enforcement activities, Voyager Labs' platforms are used extensively within law enforcement and intelligence agencies globally. Our proprietary AI-powered tools have helped prevent and solve crimes at a speed and accuracy that is incomparable and impossible for human analysts."

Gary Miller - EVP & General Manager EMEA, Voyager Labs.

"We are glad to have Credence Security as our regional VAD as we believe that they share our vision for digital forensics innovation and intelligence and that our suite of solutions complements their comprehensive array of offerings. In addition, as we grow our presence in the Middle East and Africa, we are confident that our partnership with Credence Security will help us further accelerate our business and reach across the region."

Commenting on the partnership, Garreth Scott, Managing Director at Credence Security, said, "AI innovations present tremendous opportunities for the digital forensics community. Voyager Labs offer organizations a significant advantage to keep up with today's sophisticated types of threats and the unprecedented amount of data in each investigation. Voyager Labs' powerful AI-based platforms are a great example of these solutions and we are honored to be their trusted partner in bringing their ground-breaking solutions to our partners and customers in the region."

As a testament to their commitment to the region, Voyager Labs is also taking part in the second edition of Credence Security's Middle East Roadshow. This event will be held under the theme, "Take Your Investigations To The Next Level," will cover key markets such as Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. It will bring together pre-eminent technology experts, vendors and thought-leaders to discuss the latest trends, strategies and innovations in today's security landscape.

Over the years, the Credence Security Roadshow has proven to be the platform of choice for security and digital forensics professionals across the region as we provide a comprehensive understanding of the current trends and digital practices that organizations, whether corporate or traditional law enforcement and governments, need to follow to get ahead of the curve and improve on their digital forensics investigation capabilities by reducing the backlog and increasing the depth and breadth of device and data coverage.

To find out more about Voyager Labs' advanced investigative solutions, register now for Credence Security's Middle East Roadshow 2022. Register here: https://wmohpsw6.sibpages.com

ABOUT CREDENCE SECURITY:
Established in 1999, Credence Security, a PAN-EMEA specialty Value-added Distributor, is a leader in Cybersecurity, Forensics, Governance, Risk and Compliance. With headquarters in Dubai and regional offices in Johannesburg, London, Nairobi, and Hyderabad. We are a pure-play provider of security and forensics solutions, to both public and private sector enterprises across Europe, Middle East, and Africa, through a select network of specialist resellers.

Unlike most other distributors, we take a consultative 'value-add' solution approach, we collaborate with our partners and their customers to understand their needs, both from a technology and business perspective, and then work very closely with our partners to deliver tailor made solutions. Working closely with globally recognized, award winning vendors including Oxygen Forensics, AccessData, ColorTokens, an Exterro company, Finesse, HelpSystems, HumanFirewall, Entrust, ZecOps and ZeroFox, Credence Security delivers best-in-class, Cybersecurity & Forensics technologies and solutions that protect organizations against advanced persistent threats, malicious adversaries and internal malpractice.

For more information about Credence Security, visit credencesecurity.com or follow them on social media at:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CredenceSecurity
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/credence-security
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CredenceSec
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCn4O73EKgUE-1BbMZS95yzQ
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/credencesecurity/

ABOUT VOYAGER LABS:

Voyager Labs (founded 2012) applies its AI technology to real-world public safety and risk assessments issues. It operates worldwide through its offices in the US, LATAM, APAC, Europe, and Israel.

Voyager Labs' unique, award-winning AI technology enables deep understanding of content, human interactions and connections. Voyager Labs employs a world-class team of AI researchers, data scientists and engineers, including pioneers of machine and deep learning, computer vision, and NLU.

Leading government and law enforcement agencies as well as commercial clients worldwide. Voyager Labs has been recognized by leading publications and analysts, including Fortune, Forbes and Gartner, as one of the companies leading the AI revolution.

For more information about Voyager Labs', visit https://www.voyager-labs.com/ or follow them on social media at:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/VoyagerLabs
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/voyager-analytics/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1881666/Credence_Security.jpg

Contact:

Email: Pr@credencesecurity.com
Phone Number: +971 4 422 1260

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/credence-security-brings-voyager-labs-state-of-the-art-ai-based-investigation-solutions-to-the-middle-east-and-africa-301609219.html

SOURCE Credence Security

Recommended Stories

  • Ethereum Overhaul Risks Creating a New Class of Kingpins

    (Bloomberg) -- The much-anticipated upgrade of Ethereum will create new participants called builders in the blockchain ecosystem, a move that risks altering the power structure of what is arguably the most commercially important cryptocurrency network. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summe

  • Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.01 in 2023?

    Shiba Inu-themed coins were practically unstoppable in 2021. Although crypto's "Big Two" -- Bitcoin and Ethereum -- are given a lot of credit for these nominal gains, it's the jaw-dropping percentage gain in meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) that's driven interest in the digital currency space. In 2021, Shiba Inu did things that were previously thought impossible from an investable asset.

  • Hybrid work: Employees ‘can execute the work from home,’ JLL CEO says

    Hybrid work — meaning working partially in person and partially in the office — is catching on with more companies since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Meta risks a ‘grotesque betrayal’ of children by introducing encrypted messaging, says Priti Patel

    Facebook's parent company risks a “grotesque betrayal” of children by introducing encrypted messaging without safeguards against child abuse, Priti Patel says.

  • This Is What Mark Cuban Thinks Is Wrong With the Crypto Industry

    Speaking to Altcoin Daily, Cuban said he's still bullish on cryptocurrency. Cuban says if you look back at the way crypto evolved in recent years, first there was the DeFi summer, followed by NFTs. "That's not going to be enough to bring people back to crypto."

  • How to Know How Much Money to Spend Buying a Home

    U.S. homebuyers struggle to pinpoint their home purchase budget, but it's easier to do than you might think.

  • ‘Assume you are laid off’: Suze Orman likes these 3 simple techniques to prepare for the recession ahead

    Get ready. Anything can happen.

  • Shanghai United Imaging Jumps 75% in Debut Post $1.6 Billion IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Shanghai United Imaging Healthcare Co., the latest in a slew of $1 billion-plus listings in mainland China this year, soared in its first day of trading. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallyCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksShares of the

  • U.S. is at 'effectively peak employment,' bringing hot wage growth into focus

    The tight U.S. labor market may have reached a new peak this year with wage growth soon to follow.

  • Memo to Bed Bath & Beyond investors: Ryan Cohen is not your savior

    How Ryan Cohen played an entire ecosystem of average investors like a fiddle, and what else to watch in markets on Monday, August 22, 2022.

  • Effective Market Timing Is About Reaction, Not Prediction

    The traditional approach to market timing is the formation of a thesis based on factors such as valuations, macro-economic issues, central banks, sentiment, interest rates, the business cycle, and so on and so forth. Currently, there's is quite a bit of pontificating by market pundits about how inflation and a potential recession are going to impact the stock market. The problem with this approach is that the stock market doesn't pay much attention to theories.

  • T-Mobile Emerges as Hedge Fund Favorite With Stock on a Tear

    (Bloomberg) -- With traders fixated this week on wild swings in meme stocks like Bed Bath & Beyond and mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials, it was easy to miss under piles of regulatory disclosures that hedge funds have been quietly buying T-Mobile US Inc.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokePowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds

  • U.S. Stocks Poised For Lower Open on Monday

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak on Friday morning from the Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

  • How Co-Working Spaces Lead to More Innovation for Tech Startups

    For tech startups wondering where to locate their new companies, here’s one suggestion: Set up shop near another tech startup, preferably one that isn’t in the same business. In a working paper, researchers from Harvard University, the Georgia Institute of Technology and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology measured the exchange of ideas that occurred between tech startups located near each other at one of the largest technology co-working spaces in the U.S. Working in such close range allowed for socialization, which in turn led to idea sharing about the types of technology the startups were using as part of their overall tech infrastructure, the researchers found.

  • Bitcoin and Stocks Are Falling Together Again. What’s to Blame.

    The world’s largest cryptocurrency has declined to below $22,000 after crossing $25,000 last weekend.

  • USDC whales leave, trading volume soars

    The percentage of stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) supply held by the top 1% addresses dropped to a 22-month low on Monday, while USDC average trading volume in seven days surged to an all-time high on the same day, according to crypto data dashboard Glassnode. See related article: Vitalik Buterin says he used Tornado Cash to […]

  • Amazon Among Bidders for Signify Health

    The home-health-services provider is for sale in an auction that could value the company at more than $8 billion.

  • Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited visibility

    For workers hoping to hold onto wage gains and investors hoping to hang onto profits, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks this week to a central banking conference in Wyoming will lay out what he expects to happen in an economy battling inflation while also, some fear, edging towards a recession. "It's very hard to say with any confidence in normal times ... what the economy's going to be doing in six or 12 months," Powell said on July 27 after the end of the Fed's last policy meeting. Powell is scheduled to speak Friday morning at the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole research conference held at a national park lodge outside of Jackson in the western U.S. state.

  • FTX revenue grew 1,000% in 2021 amid booming crypto market: SBF

    FTX chief executive officer Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has confirmed media outlet CNBC’s report that FTX’s revenue grew 1,000% in 2021 on the back of a booming crypto market and a host of acquisitions. See related article: Sam Bankman-Fried lashes out at Voyager for rejecting FTX’s proposal Fast facts In a Twitter post, SBF said, “Fwiw […]

  • More Stocks Are Taking Part in Bounceback Rally

    A wide swath of stocks has participated in the market’s recent rebound, typically an encouraging sign of a rally’s durability. Yet few investors are willing to call a market bottom, especially after such a punishing year.