Credent Capital Corp. and Good Gamer Corp. Announce Conditional Approval for Qualifying Transaction and SEDAR filing of Filing Statement

·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Credent Capital Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:CDT.H), a capital pool company, is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for its qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") with Good Gamer Corp. ("Good Gamer"). As previously announced on December 24, 2020, February 1, 2021 and July 16, 2021, the Company will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Good Gamer by way of a three cornered amalgamation.

The Company has also filed its filing statement (the "Filing Statement") in connection with the Transaction. The Filing Statement is dated September 28, 2021 and posted on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Subject to the Company satisfying the conditions of the Exchange, closing of the Transaction is expected to occur by mid October 2021.

About Credent Capital Corp.

The Company is a CPC within the meaning of the policies of the Exchange that has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The Company's common shares have been transferred to the NEX board of the TSXV, and it is contemplated that at the close of the Proposed Transaction, the Resulting Issuer's shares will be transferred to the TSXV as a Tier 2 issuer. Except as specifically contemplated in the CPC policies of the Exchange, until the completion of its Qualifying Transaction, the Company will not carry on business, other than the identification and evaluation of companies, business or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

About Good Gamer Corp.

Good Gamer is a private British Columbia company whose principal business is operating its online Esports skill based real-money gaming tournament management platform (the "Tournament Management Platform") in Canada and the United States. The Tournament Management Platform allows players to compete against other users for real prizes in skill-based casual mobile games. All games on the Tournament Management Platform are one hundred percent (100%) skill based and do not involve random number generation elements.

For further information please contact:

Credent Capital Corp.
Mr. John A. Versfelt, Chief Executive Officer
Tel. 604-527-8146

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSX Venture Exchange acceptance and if applicable pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange Requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the transaction, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains statements about the Company's expectations regarding any proposed future Qualifying Transaction of the Company which are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Credent Capital Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666372/Credent-Capital-Corp-and-Good-Gamer-Corp-Announce-Conditional-Approval-for-Qualifying-Transaction-and-SEDAR-filing-of-Filing-Statement

