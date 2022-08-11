Credent Wealth Management merges with Personal Wealth Partners

Daniel Steichen

David Hefty

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credent Wealth Management has announced a merger with Personal Wealth Partners. Personal Wealth Partners will now operate as Credent Wealth Management, with founder and principal Daniel Steichen merging his Bloomington, Minn. and River Falls, Wis. offices. Combined, the two firms have $1.8 billion AUM.

Credent Wealth Management CEO David Hefty emphasized the alignment he saw in the shared principles and values of the two companies, which have both successfully served a variety of clients with diverse needs and levels of wealth.

Hefty said, “Partnering with Dan and his team was a natural fit for Credent Wealth Management. We’re always interested in learning where successful independent advisors are in their careers, business cycles and succession planning. We respect and value the entrepreneurial spirit of our current and prospective partners, and we share a common understanding that we can do more for our clients together than we can on our own. We’re thrilled that Dan and his team of professionals at Personal Wealth Partners are now a part of Credent.”

Steichen founded Personal Wealth Partners in 2014 and brings over 30 years of financial management and planning experience. Dan cited the flexibility Credent offered as a major factor in his decision to join Credent as a partner in the company’s Founders Class.

“Credent presented me with multiple options for either merger or acquisition, depending on what I wanted for the next stage of my business cycle and career,” explained Steichen. “While acquisition would have given me the freedom to focus solely on servicing my existing clients, I wanted to keep building the business that I started. Merging with Credent gives me the additional resources and control I need to make that happen. Credent offers long-term support for my clients and my team, which is very important to me.”

Hefty added, “When it comes to succession planning for advisors, the predominant model is acquisition by aggregators. However, our integrator model allows advisors to make an equity swap into the company to build long-term sustainability. Our model allows partners to be closely connected to peers and like-minded professionals, sharing ideas and best practices and nurturing that entrepreneurial spirit that brought them success in the first place.”

The addition of the new locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin brings the total number of Credent Wealth Management offices to six, including existing Credent offices in Auburn, Ind. and Portage, Mich., as well as Waco and Plano, TX.

About Credent Wealth Management

Credent Wealth Management offers a broad range of financial management planning and advisory services built on a client-focused model. Credent believes that all Americans should have access to independent and affordable advice, and the company’s fiduciary obligation is always to the client. Credent believes in the power of partnership, supporting clients and advisors with a team of experienced professionals. The company continues to grow, focusing on an integrator model which offers economic and professional benefits to partners. For more information, visit joincredentwealth.com.

