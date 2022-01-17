U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.30
    +0.48 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.03
    +0.12 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1409
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3644
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6070
    +0.4070 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,748.49
    -1,259.95 (-2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,001.89
    -23.84 (-2.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s “4Q21 quiet period”

CREDICORP LTD. C/O BANCO DE CREDITO
·1 min read
In this article:
Lima, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, January 17, 2022 -- Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) announces that in accordance with its corporate disclosure policies and to prevent any leaks of financial results and ensure fairness, the Company will start the quiet period for 4Q21’s earnings release on January 24. This period will end on the date of the release, February 7. During the quiet period, the Company will not disclose any financial information, comment on financial results, or respond to related questions.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com.pe

Investor Relations
Credicorp Ltd.


