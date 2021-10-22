U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,544.90
    -4.88 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,677.02
    +73.94 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,090.20
    -125.50 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.27
    -4.92 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.17
    +1.67 (+2.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.40
    +11.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    +0.20 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1647
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3756
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4870
    -0.5010 (-0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,937.14
    -1,856.13 (-2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.69 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,804.85
    +96.27 (+0.34%)
     

Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 3Q21

CREDICORP LTD. C/O BANCO DE CREDITO
·2 min read
In this article:
Lima, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, October 22, 2021 – Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market that its 3Q21 Earnings Release Report will be released on Thursday November 04, 2021 after market close.

Credicorp’s Webcast / Conference Call to discuss such results, will be held on Friday November 05, 2021 at 10:30 am EST (9:30 am Lima, Peru time). The call will be host by Walter Bayly, CEO, Alvaro Correa, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Gianfranco Ferrari, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Reynaldo Llosa, Chief Risk Officer, Cesar Rios, Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Team.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the listen-only webcast presentation using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10161188/eeb109afcc

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Those unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:
1 866 777 2509 Participant dial in (toll free)
1 412 317 5413 Participant international dial in
Conference ID: Credicorp Conference Call

The webcast will be archived for one year on our investor relations website at:
https://credicorp.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events

Credicorp reminds you that we filed our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2020 (2020 Form 20-F) with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 30th, 2021. The 2020 Form 20-F includes audited consolidated financial statements of Credicorp and its subsidiaries as of December 31st, 2019 and 2020 and for the years ended December 31st, 2018, 2019 and 2020 under IFRS. Our 2020 Form 20-F can be downloaded from Credicorp’s website: https://credicorp.gcs-web.com. Holders of Credicorp’s securities and any other interested parties may request a hard copy of our 2020 Form 20-F, free of charge, by filling out the form located on the link “mail request” on Credicorp’s website.


About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com


Investor Relations
Credicorp Ltd.

Attachment


