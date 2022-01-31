Credit Acceptance Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Southfield, Michigan , Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) today announced consolidated net income of $217.6 million, or $14.60 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2021 compared to consolidated net income of $166.3 million, or $9.43 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, consolidated net income was $958.3 million, or $59.52 per diluted share, compared to consolidated net income of $421.0 million, or $23.47 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.



Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, for the three months ended December 31, 2021 was $212.6 million, or $14.26 per diluted share, compared to $189.5 million, or $10.75 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, adjusted net income was $826.8 million, or $51.35 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $686.3 million, or $38.26 per diluted share, for the same period in 2020.

Our results for the fourth quarter of 2021 included:

An increase in forecasted collection rates for Consumer Loans assigned in 2019 and 2020, which increased forecasted net cash flows from our loan portfolio by $31.9 million.

Forecasted profitability per Consumer Loan assignment that has exceeded our initial estimate for Consumer Loans assigned in 2021 and significantly exceeded our initial estimates for Consumer Loans assigned in 2018 through 2020.

A decline in Consumer Loan assignment volume, as unit and dollar volumes declined 22.6% and 12.7%, respectively, as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Stock repurchases of approximately 606,000 shares, which represented 4.1% of the shares outstanding at the beginning of the quarter.

Consumer Loan Metrics

Dealers assign retail installment contracts (referred to as “Consumer Loans”) to Credit Acceptance. At the time a Consumer Loan is submitted to us for assignment, we forecast future expected cash flows from the Consumer Loan. Based on the amount and timing of these forecasts and expected expense levels, an advance or one-time purchase payment is made to the related dealer at a price designed to maximize economic profit, a non-GAAP financial measure that considers our return on capital, our cost of capital and the amount of capital invested.

We use a statistical model to estimate the expected collection rate for each Consumer Loan at the time of assignment. We continue to evaluate the expected collection rate of each Consumer Loan subsequent to assignment. Our evaluation becomes more accurate as the Consumer Loans age, as we use actual performance data in our forecast. By comparing our current expected collection rate for each Consumer Loan with the rate we projected at the time of assignment, we are able to assess the accuracy of our initial forecast. The following table compares our forecast of Consumer Loan collection rates as of December 31, 2021 with the forecasts as of September 30, 2021, as of December 31, 2020 and at the time of assignment, segmented by year of assignment:

Forecasted Collection Percentage as of (1) Current Forecast Variance from Consumer Loan Assignment Year December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Initial

Forecast September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Initial

Forecast 2012 73.8 % 73.8 % 73.8 % 71.4 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 2.4 % 2013 73.4 % 73.4 % 73.4 % 72.0 % 0.0 % 0.0 % 1.4 % 2014 71.5 % 71.6 % 71.6 % 71.8 % -0.1 % -0.1 % -0.3 % 2015 65.1 % 65.1 % 65.2 % 67.7 % 0.0 % -0.1 % -2.6 % 2016 63.6 % 63.6 % 63.6 % 65.4 % 0.0 % 0.0 % -1.8 % 2017 64.4 % 64.4 % 64.1 % 64.0 % 0.0 % 0.3 % 0.4 % 2018 65.1 % 65.0 % 64.0 % 63.6 % 0.1 % 1.1 % 1.5 % 2019 66.5 % 66.2 % 64.4 % 64.0 % 0.3 % 2.1 % 2.5 % 2020 67.9 % 67.7 % 64.8 % 63.4 % 0.2 % 3.1 % 4.5 % 2021 (2) 66.5 % 66.4 % — 66.3 % 0.1 % — 0.2 %

(1) Represents the total forecasted collections we expect to collect on the Consumer Loans as a percentage of the repayments that we were contractually owed on the Consumer Loans at the time of assignment. Contractual repayments include both principal and interest. Forecasted collection rates are negatively impacted by canceled Consumer Loans as the contractual amount owed is not removed from the denominator for purposes of computing forecasted collection rates in the table.

(2) The forecasted collection rate for 2021 Consumer Loans as of December 31, 2021 includes both Consumer Loans that were in our portfolio as of September 30, 2021 and Consumer Loans assigned during the most recent quarter. The following table provides forecasted collection rates for each of these segments:

Forecasted Collection Percentage as of Current Forecast Variance from 2021 Consumer Loan Assignment Period December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 Initial

Forecast September 30, 2021 Initial

Forecast January 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021 66.4 % 66.4 % 66.0 % 0.0 % 0.4 % October 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 67.1 % — 67.4 % — -0.3 %

Consumer Loans assigned in 2012, 2013, and 2018 through 2020 have yielded forecasted collection results significantly better than our initial estimates, while Consumer Loans assigned in 2015 and 2016 have yielded forecasted collection results significantly worse than our initial estimates. For all other assignment years presented, actual results have been close to our initial estimates. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, forecasted collection rates improved for Consumer Loans assigned in 2019 and 2020 and were generally consistent with expectations at the start of the period for all other assignment years presented. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, forecasted collection rates improved for Consumer Loans assigned in 2017 through 2021 and were generally consistent with expectations at the start of the period for all other assignment years presented.

The changes in forecasted collection rates for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 impacted forecasted net cash flows (forecasted collections less forecasted dealer holdback payments) as follows:

(In millions) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, Increase (Decrease) in Forecasted Net Cash Flows 2021 2020 2021 2020 Dealer loans $ 7.8 $ (4.6) $ 87.7 $ (41.1) Purchased loans 24.1 1.9 238.4 (5.2) Total $ 31.9 $ (2.7) $ 326.1 $ (46.3)

During the first quarter of 2020, we reduced our estimate of future net cash flows from our loan portfolio by $206.5 million, or 2.3% of the forecasted net cash flows at the start of the period, primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reduction was comprised of: (1) $44.3 million calculated by our forecasting model, which reflected lower realized collections during the first quarter of 2020 and (2) an additional $162.2 million, which represented our best estimate of the future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on future net cash flows. Under the GAAP methodology that we employ (known as the current expected credit loss model or CECL), changes in the amount and timing of forecasted net cash flows are recorded as a provision for credit losses in the current period. We have continued to apply this adjustment to our forecast through the end of 2021 as it continues to represent our best estimate of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on future net cash flows. The COVID-19 pandemic has created conditions that increase the level of uncertainty associated with our estimate of the amount and timing of future net cash flows from our loan portfolio.

The following table presents information on the average Consumer Loan assignment for each of the last 10 years:

Average Consumer Loan Assignment Year Consumer Loan (1) Advance (2) Initial Loan Term (in months) 2012 $ 15,468 $ 7,165 47 2013 15,445 7,344 47 2014 15,692 7,492 47 2015 16,354 7,272 50 2016 18,218 7,976 53 2017 20,230 8,746 55 2018 22,158 9,635 57 2019 23,139 10,174 57 2020 24,262 10,656 59 2021 (3) 25,632 11,790 59

(1) Represents the repayments that we were contractually owed on Consumer Loans at the time of assignment, which include both principal and interest.

(2) Represents advances paid to dealers on Consumer Loans assigned under our portfolio program and one-time payments made to dealers to purchase Consumer Loans assigned under our purchase program. Payments of dealer holdback and accelerated dealer holdback are not included.

(3) The averages for 2021 Consumer Loans include both Consumer Loans that were in our portfolio as of September 30, 2021 and Consumer Loans assigned during the most recent quarter. The following table provides averages for each of these segments:





Average 2021 Consumer Loan Assignment Period Consumer Loan Advance Initial Loan Term (in months) January 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021 $ 25,333 $ 11,548 59 October 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 26,958 12,864 58

The increase in the average Consumer Loan from the first nine months of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of an increase in the average vehicle selling price.

Forecasting collection rates accurately at loan inception is difficult. With this in mind, we establish advance rates that are intended to allow us to achieve acceptable levels of profitability, even if collection rates are less than we initially forecast.

The following table presents forecasted Consumer Loan collection rates, advance rates, the spread (the forecasted collection rate less the advance rate), and the percentage of the forecasted collections that had been realized as of December 31, 2021. All amounts, unless otherwise noted, are presented as a percentage of the initial balance of the Consumer Loan (principal + interest). The table includes both dealer loans and purchased loans.

As of December 31, 2021 Consumer Loan Assignment Year Forecasted

Collection % Advance % (1) Spread % % of Forecast

Realized (2) 2012 73.8 % 46.3 % 27.5 % 99.9 % 2013 73.4 % 47.6 % 25.8 % 99.7 % 2014 71.5 % 47.7 % 23.8 % 99.4 % 2015 65.1 % 44.5 % 20.6 % 98.8 % 2016 63.6 % 43.8 % 19.8 % 97.6 % 2017 64.4 % 43.2 % 21.2 % 93.4 % 2018 65.1 % 43.5 % 21.6 % 83.2 % 2019 66.5 % 44.0 % 22.5 % 68.1 % 2020 67.9 % 43.9 % 24.0 % 46.9 % 2021 (3) 66.5 % 46.0 % 20.5 % 17.4 %

(1) Represents advances paid to dealers on Consumer Loans assigned under our portfolio program and one-time payments made to dealers to purchase Consumer Loans assigned under our purchase program as a percentage of the initial balance of the Consumer Loans. Payments of dealer holdback and accelerated dealer holdback are not included.

(2) Presented as a percentage of total forecasted collections.

(3) The forecasted collection rate, advance rate and spread for 2021 Consumer Loans as of December 31, 2021 include both Consumer Loans that were in our portfolio as of September 30, 2021 and Consumer Loans assigned during the most recent quarter. The following table provides forecasted collection rates, advance rates and spreads for each of these segments:

As of December 31, 2021 2021 Consumer Loan Assignment Period Forecasted

Collection % Advance % Spread % January 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021 66.4 % 45.6 % 20.8 % October 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 67.1 % 47.7 % 19.4 %

The risk of a material change in our forecasted collection rate declines as the Consumer Loans age. For 2017 and prior Consumer Loan assignments, the risk of a material forecast variance is modest, as we have currently realized in excess of 90% of the expected collections. Conversely, the forecasted collection rates for more recent Consumer Loan assignments are less certain as a significant portion of our forecast has not been realized.

The spread between the forecasted collection rate and the advance rate has ranged from 19.8% to 27.5%, on an annual basis, over the last 10 years. The spread was at the high end of this range in 2012, when the competitive environment was unusually favorable, and much lower during other years (2015 through 2019 and 2021) when competition was more intense. Despite intense competition, the spread in 2020 was higher than other recent years due to Consumer Loan performance, which has exceeded our initial estimates by a significantly greater margin than the other years presented. The decrease in the spread from 2020 to 2021 was primarily the result of the performance of 2020 Consumer Loans, partially offset by a higher initial spread on 2021 Consumer Loans, primarily due to a higher initial forecast on 2021 Consumer Loans. The decrease in the spread from the first nine months of 2021 to the fourth quarter of 2021 was due to Consumer Loan performance and a lower initial spread on Consumer Loans assigned to us during the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily due to a higher advance rate during the fourth quarter of 2021.

The following table compares our forecast of Consumer Loan collection rates as of December 31, 2021 with the forecasts at the time of assignment, for dealer loans and purchased loans separately:

Dealer Loans Purchased Loans Forecasted Collection Percentage as of (1) Forecasted Collection Percentage as of (1) Consumer Loan Assignment Year December 31,

2021 Initial

Forecast Variance December 31,

2021 Initial

Forecast Variance 2012 73.6 % 71.3 % 2.3 % 75.9 % 71.4 % 4.5 % 2013 73.3 % 72.1 % 1.2 % 74.2 % 71.6 % 2.6 % 2014 71.4 % 71.9 % -0.5 % 72.4 % 70.9 % 1.5 % 2015 64.4 % 67.5 % -3.1 % 68.9 % 68.5 % 0.4 % 2016 62.8 % 65.1 % -2.3 % 65.8 % 66.5 % -0.7 % 2017 63.8 % 63.8 % 0.0 % 66.0 % 64.6 % 1.4 % 2018 64.6 % 63.6 % 1.0 % 66.4 % 63.5 % 2.9 % 2019 66.2 % 63.9 % 2.3 % 67.2 % 64.2 % 3.0 % 2020 67.6 % 63.3 % 4.3 % 68.4 % 63.6 % 4.8 % 2021 66.2 % 66.3 % -0.1 % 67.1 % 66.3 % 0.8 %

(1) The forecasted collection rates presented for dealer loans and purchased loans reflect the Consumer Loan classification at the time of assignment. The forecasted collection rates represent the total forecasted collections we expect to collect on the Consumer Loans as a percentage of the repayments that we were contractually owed on the Consumer Loans at the time of assignment. Contractual repayments include both principal and interest. Forecasted collection rates are negatively impacted by canceled Consumer Loans as the contractual amount owed is not removed from the denominator for purposes of computing forecasted collection rates in the table.

The following table presents forecasted Consumer Loan collection rates, advance rates, and the spread (the forecasted collection rate less the advance rate) as of December 31, 2021 for dealer loans and purchased loans separately. All amounts are presented as a percentage of the initial balance of the Consumer Loan (principal + interest).

Dealer Loans Purchased Loans Consumer Loan Assignment Year Forecasted Collection % (1) Advance % (1)(2) Spread % Forecasted Collection % (1) Advance % (1)(2) Spread % 2012 73.6 % 46.0 % 27.6 % 75.9 % 50.0 % 25.9 % 2013 73.3 % 47.2 % 26.1 % 74.2 % 51.5 % 22.7 % 2014 71.4 % 47.2 % 24.2 % 72.4 % 51.8 % 20.6 % 2015 64.4 % 43.4 % 21.0 % 68.9 % 50.2 % 18.7 % 2016 62.8 % 42.1 % 20.7 % 65.8 % 48.6 % 17.2 % 2017 63.8 % 42.1 % 21.7 % 66.0 % 45.8 % 20.2 % 2018 64.6 % 42.7 % 21.9 % 66.4 % 45.2 % 21.2 % 2019 66.2 % 43.1 % 23.1 % 67.2 % 45.6 % 21.6 % 2020 67.6 % 43.0 % 24.6 % 68.4 % 45.5 % 22.9 % 2021 66.2 % 45.1 % 21.1 % 67.1 % 47.7 % 19.4 %

(1) The forecasted collection rates and advance rates presented for dealer loans and purchased loans reflect the Consumer Loan classification at the time of assignment.

(2) Represents advances paid to dealers on Consumer Loans assigned under our portfolio program and one-time payments made to dealers to purchase Consumer Loans assigned under our purchase program as a percentage of the initial balance of the Consumer Loans. Payments of dealer holdback and accelerated dealer holdback are not included.

Although the advance rate on purchased loans is higher as compared to the advance rate on dealer loans, purchased loans do not require us to pay dealer holdback.

The spread on dealer loans decreased from 24.6% in 2020 to 21.1% in 2021 primarily as a result of the performance of the 2020 Consumer Loans in our dealer loan portfolio, which has significantly exceeded our initial estimates, partially offset by a higher initial spread on 2021 Consumer Loans in our dealer loan portfolio, primarily due to a higher initial forecast on 2021 Consumer Loans in our dealer loan portfolio. The spread on purchased loans decreased from 22.9% in 2020 to 19.4% in 2021 primarily as a result of the performance of the 2020 Consumer Loans in our purchased loan portfolio, which has exceeded our initial estimates by a significantly greater margin than those assigned to us in 2021, partially offset by a higher initial spread on 2021 Consumer Loans in our purchased loan portfolio, primarily due to a higher initial forecast on 2021 Consumer Loans in our purchased loan portfolio.

Consumer Loan Volume

The following table summarizes changes in Consumer Loan assignment volume in each of the last twelve quarters as compared to the same period in the previous year:

Year over Year Percent Change Three Months Ended Unit Volume Dollar Volume (1) March 31, 2019 0.4 % 5.1 % June 30, 2019 0.0 % 5.6 % September 30, 2019 0.4 % 7.6 % December 31, 2019 -5.3 % 1.1 % March 31, 2020 -10.1 % -4.5 % June 30, 2020 5.7 % 5.2 % September 30, 2020 -8.8 % -4.7 % December 31, 2020 -18.1 % -10.8 % March 31, 2021 -7.5 % -2.2 % June 30, 2021 -28.7 % -20.5 % September 30, 2021 -29.4 % -17.9 % December 31, 2021 -22.6 % -12.7 %

(1) Represents advances paid to dealers on Consumer Loans assigned under our portfolio program and one-time payments made to dealers to purchase Consumer Loans assigned under our purchase program. Payments of dealer holdback and accelerated dealer holdback are not included.

Consumer Loan assignment volumes depend on a number of factors including (1) the overall demand for our financing programs, (2) the amount of capital available to fund new loans, and (3) our assessment of the volume that our infrastructure can support. Our pricing strategy is intended to maximize the amount of economic profit we generate, within the confines of capital and infrastructure constraints.

Unit and dollar volumes declined 22.6% and 12.7%, respectively, during the fourth quarter of 2021 as the number of active dealers declined 11.5% and the average unit volume per active dealer declined 13.2%. Dollar volume declined less than unit volume during the fourth quarter of 2021 due to an increase in the average advance paid per unit. This increase was the result of an increase in the average size of the Consumer Loans assigned, primarily due to an increase in the average vehicle selling price. Unit volume for the 28-day period ended January 28, 2022 declined 36.8% compared to the same period in 2021, as January 2021 unit volume reflected the distribution of federal stimulus payments during that month.

The following table summarizes changes in Consumer Loan assignment unit volume in each of the last four quarters as compared to the same periods in 2019:

Three Months Ended Percent Change in Unit Volume Compared to the Same Periods in 2019 March 31, 2021 -16.8 % June 30, 2021 -24.6 % September 30, 2021 -35.6 % December 31, 2021 -36.6 %

We believe the significant decline in 2021 unit volume compared to the same periods in 2020 and 2019 was primarily due to low dealer inventories and elevated used vehicle prices, which we believe are primarily due to the downstream impact of supply chain disruptions in the automobile industry.

The following table summarizes the changes in Consumer Loan unit volume and active dealers:

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Consumer Loan unit volume 49,427 63,899 -22.6 % 268,730 341,967 -21.4 % Active dealers (1) 7,488 8,461 -11.5 % 11,410 12,690 -10.1 % Average volume per active dealer 6.6 7.6 -13.2 % 23.6 26.9 -12.3 % Consumer Loan unit volume from dealers active both periods 41,457 52,793 -21.5 % 249,743 315,540 -20.9 % Dealers active both periods 5,470 5,470 — 9,196 9,196 — Average volume per dealer active both periods 7.6 9.7 -21.5 % 27.2 34.3 -20.9 % Consumer loan unit volume from dealers not active both periods 7,970 11,106 -28.2 % 18,987 26,427 -28.2 % Dealers not active both periods 2,018 2,991 -32.5 % 2,214 3,494 -36.6 % Average volume per dealer not active both periods 3.9 3.7 5.4 % 8.6 7.6 13.2 %

(1) Active dealers are dealers who have received funding for at least one Consumer Loan during the period.

The following table provides additional information on the changes in Consumer Loan unit volume and active dealers:

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Consumer Loan unit volume from new active dealers 1,380 2,100 -34.3 % 18,267 30,968 -41.0 % New active dealers (1) 479 608 -21.2 % 2,094 2,730 -23.3 % Average volume per new active dealer 2.9 3.5 -17.1 % 8.7 11.3 -23.0 % Attrition (2) -17.4 % -19.0 % -7.7 % -8.3 %

(1) New active dealers are dealers who enrolled in our program and have received funding for their first dealer loan or purchased loan from us during the period.

(2) Attrition is measured according to the following formula: decrease in Consumer Loan unit volume from dealers who have received funding for at least one dealer loan or purchased loan during the comparable period of the prior year but did not receive funding for any dealer loans or purchased loans during the current period divided by prior year comparable period Consumer Loan unit volume.

The following table shows the percentage of Consumer Loans assigned to us as dealer loans and purchased loans for each of the last eight quarters:

Unit Volume Dollar Volume (1) Three Months Ended Dealer Loans Purchased Loans Dealer Loans Purchased Loans March 31, 2020 64.9 % 35.1 % 60.5 % 39.5 % June 30, 2020 62.5 % 37.5 % 59.1 % 40.9 % September 30, 2020 64.1 % 35.9 % 60.9 % 39.1 % December 31, 2020 65.3 % 34.7 % 62.7 % 37.3 % March 31, 2021 65.4 % 34.6 % 62.7 % 37.3 % June 30, 2021 66.9 % 33.1 % 64.0 % 36.0 % September 30, 2021 69.9 % 30.1 % 66.8 % 33.2 % December 31, 2021 71.8 % 28.2 % 68.0 % 32.0 %

(1) Represents advances paid to dealers on Consumer Loans assigned under our portfolio program and one-time payments made to dealers to purchase Consumer Loans assigned under our purchase program. Payments of dealer holdback and accelerated dealer holdback are not included.

As of December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the net dealer loans receivable balance was 61.3% and 61.4%, respectively, of the total net loans receivable balance.

Financial Results

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change GAAP average debt $ 4,671.2 $ 4,624.8 1.0 % $ 4,699.9 $ 4,686.1 0.3 % GAAP average shareholders' equity 1,865.7 2,320.4 -19.6 % 2,214.2 2,188.6 1.2 % Average capital $ 6,536.9 $ 6,945.2 -5.9 % $ 6,914.1 $ 6,874.7 0.6 % GAAP net income $ 217.6 $ 166.3 30.8 % $ 958.3 $ 421.0 127.6 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 14,904,836 17,633,553 -15.5 % 16,100,552 17,935,779 -10.2 % GAAP net income per diluted share $ 14.60 $ 9.43 54.8 % $ 59.52 $ 23.47 153.6 %

The increase in GAAP net income for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020, was primarily the result of the following:

A decrease in provision for credit losses of 72.0% ($66.7 million), due to: A decrease in provision for credit losses on forecast changes of $40.5 million, primarily due to an improvement in Consumer Loan performance. A decrease in provision for credit losses on new Consumer Loan assignments of $26.2 million, due to a decrease in Consumer Loan assignment unit volume and a decrease in the average provision for credit losses per Consumer Loan assignment primarily due to a higher initial forecast on 2021 Consumer Loan assignments.

An increase in finance charges of 2.9% ($12.3 million), primarily due to an increase in the average yield on our loan portfolio, primarily due to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, which requires us to recognize finance charges on new Consumer Loan assignments using effective interest rates based on contractual future net cash flows, which are significantly in excess of our expected yields.

A decrease in interest expense of 14.4% ($6.5 million), primarily due to a decrease in our average cost of debt. The decrease in our average cost of debt was primarily the result of lower interest rates on recently-completed secured financings.

An increase in other income of 27.1% ($3.9 million), primarily due to an increase in ancillary product profit sharing income due to a decrease in average claim rates.

An increase in provision for income taxes of 34.7% ($17.3 million), primarily due to an increase in our taxable income.

An increase in operating expenses of 23.7% ($20.0 million), due to an increase in salaries and wages expense of 45.8% ($21.1 million), primarily due to an $18.0 million increase in stock-based compensation expense primarily related to stock options. From December 2020 through June 2021, we granted stock options, subject to shareholder approval of an amendment to our incentive compensation plan, that vest and become exercisable in four equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the date on which the options were granted. Stock compensation expense is normally recognized over the vesting period starting from the grant date. However, since our grants were dependent upon shareholder approval, no stock compensation expense could be recognized until we received shareholder approval at the annual meeting on July 21, 2021. At that time, we began recognizing the fair value of the stock options as stock-based compensation expense over the remaining vesting period. This resulted in the expense for the first annual vesting installment being recognized over a shorter time period as it is being recognized over the period from July 21, 2021 through the first anniversary of the date on which the options were granted. The expense for subsequent annual vesting installments will be recognized over their respective annual vesting periods.

The increase in GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020, was primarily the result of the following:

A decrease in provision for credit losses of 98.5% ($548.5 million), due to: A decrease in provision for credit losses on forecast changes of $395.1 million, primarily due to an improvement in Consumer Loan performance. A decrease in provision for credit losses on new Consumer Loan assignments of $153.4 million, due to a decrease in Consumer Loan assignment unit volume and a decrease in the average provision for credit losses per Consumer Loan assignment primarily due to a higher initial forecast on 2021 Consumer Loan assignments.

An increase in finance charges of 11.5% ($180.2 million), primarily the result of an increase in the average yield on our loan portfolio, primarily due to the adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020, which requires us to recognize finance charges on new Consumer Loan assignments using effective interest rates based on contractual future net cash flows, which are significantly in excess of our expected yields.

An increase in operating expenses of 17.8% ($58.1 million), primarily due to: An increase in salaries and wages expense of 16.9% ($31.6 million), primarily due to: An increase in stock-based compensation expense of $18.6 million, due to an increase of $33.7 million related to stock options and a decrease of $15.1 million related to restricted stock and restricted stock units. We recognized $33.7 million of expense in 2021 for stock options granted from December 2020 through August 2021 primarily due to a change in the incentive compensation program for senior management. During the second quarter of 2021, we recognized an $11.5 million reversal of stock-based compensation expense due to the forfeiture of unvested restricted stock and restricted stock units upon the retirement of our former Chief Executive Officer in May 2021. An increase of $22.3 million, excluding stock-based compensation and cash-based incentive compensation, related to increases of $12.8 million for our support function, $9.0 million for our servicing function and $0.5 million for our originations function. The increase in our support function was primarily related to a $7.4 million increase related to our information technology department. A decrease of $9.3 million in cash-based incentive compensation expense, primarily due to a change in the incentive compensation program for senior management, which eliminated annual cash awards in favor of longer-term equity awards, partially offset by an increase in profit sharing primarily due to an improvement in Company performance measures. An increase in general and administrative expense of 44.1% ($30.7 million), primarily due to an increase in legal expenses, which included a $27.2 million settlement with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to settle and fully resolve the claims asserted against the Company.

A decrease in interest expense of 14.5% ($27.8 million), primarily due to a decrease in our average cost of debt. The decrease in our average cost of debt was primarily the result of lower interest rates on recently-completed secured financings.

An increase in provision for income taxes of 135.5% ($174.1 million), primarily due to an increase in our taxable income.

Adjusted financial results are provided to help shareholders understand our financial performance. The financial data below is non-GAAP, unless labeled otherwise. We use adjusted financial information internally to measure financial performance and to determine certain incentive compensation. In addition, effective January 1, 2020, certain debt facilities utilize adjusted financial information for the determination of loan collateral values. The table below shows our results following adjustments to reflect non-GAAP accounting methods. Material adjustments are explained in the table footnotes and the subsequent “Floating Yield Adjustment” and “Senior Notes Adjustment” sections. Measures such as adjusted average capital, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted interest expense (after-tax), adjusted net income plus interest expense (after-tax), adjusted return on capital, adjusted revenue, operating expenses, adjusted loans receivable and economic profit are all non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the same periods in 2020, include the following:

(Dollars in millions, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Adjusted average capital $ 6,648.2 $ 7,174.1 -7.3 % $ 7,078.4 $ 7,076.0 0.0 % Adjusted net income $ 212.6 $ 189.5 12.2 % $ 826.8 $ 686.3 20.5 % Adjusted interest expense (after-tax) $ 30.2 $ 35.2 -14.2 % $ 128.5 $ 149.5 -14.0 % Adjusted net income plus interest expense (after-tax) $ 242.8 $ 224.7 8.1 % $ 955.3 $ 835.8 14.3 % Adjusted return on capital 14.6% 12.5% 16.8 % 13.5% 11.8% 14.4 % Cost of capital 5.1% 5.2% -1.9 % 5.4% 5.2% 3.8 % Economic profit $ 158.1 $ 131.6 20.1 % $ 574.1 $ 471.3 21.8 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 14,904,836 17,633,553 -15.5 % 16,100,552 17,935,779 -10.2 % Adjusted net income per diluted share $ 14.26 $ 10.75 32.7 % $ 51.35 $ 38.26 34.2 %

Economic profit increased 20.1% and 21.8%, respectively, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the same periods in 2020. Economic profit is a function of the return on capital in excess of the cost of capital and the amount of capital invested in the business. The following table summarizes the impact each of these components had on the changes in economic profit for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the same periods in 2020:

(In millions) Year over Year Change in Economic Profit For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 Increase in adjusted return on capital $ 34.1 $ 119.6 Increase (decrease) in adjusted average capital (8.7) 0.2 Decrease (increase) in cost of capital 1.1 (17.0) Increase in economic profit $ 26.5 $ 102.8

The increase in economic profit for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020, was primarily the result of the following:

An increase in our adjusted return on capital of 210 basis points, primarily due to: An increase in the yield used to recognize adjusted finance charges on our loan portfolio increased our adjusted return on capital by 310 basis points, primarily due to an improvement in Consumer Loan performance. Growth in operating expenses decreased our adjusted return on capital by 120 basis points as operating expenses grew by 23.7% while adjusted average capital decreased by 7.3%.

A decrease in our adjusted average capital of 7.3%, primarily due to a decline in the average balance of our loan portfolio.

The increase in economic profit for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020, was primarily the result of the following:

An increase in our adjusted return on capital of 170 basis points, primarily due to: An increase in the yield used to recognize adjusted finance charges on our loan portfolio increased our adjusted return on capital by 230 basis points, primarily due to an improvement in Consumer Loan performance. Faster growth in operating expenses decreased our adjusted return on capital by 60 basis points as operating expenses grew by 17.8% while adjusted average capital remained constant.

An increase in our cost of capital of 20 basis points, primarily due to an increase in the 30-year Treasury rate, which is used in the average cost of equity calculation, partially offset by a decline in the average cost of debt.

The following table shows adjusted revenue and operating expenses as a percentage of adjusted average capital, the adjusted return on capital, and the percentage change in adjusted average capital for each of the last eight quarters, compared to the same period in the prior year:

For the Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2021 Sept. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 Jun. 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 Adjusted revenue as a percentage of adjusted average capital (1) 25.3 % 24.0 % 22.4 % 20.4 % 21.0 % 19.2 % 18.7 % 20.9 % Operating expenses as a percentage of adjusted average capital (1) 6.3 % 5.5 % 3.8 % 6.2 % 4.7 % 4.5 % 4.6 % 4.6 % Adjusted return on capital (1) 14.6 % 14.2 % 14.3 % 11.0 % 12.5 % 11.3 % 10.8 % 12.6 % Percentage change in adjusted average capital compared to the same period in the prior year -7.3 % -2.2 % 4.1 % 5.8 % 7.7 % 10.4 % 11.4 % 15.1 %

(1) Annualized.

The increase in adjusted revenue as a percentage of adjusted average capital for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, was primarily due to an increase in the yield used to recognize adjusted finance charges on our loan portfolio, primarily due to an improvement in Consumer Loan performance. The increase in adjusted revenue increased our adjusted return on capital by 100 basis points.

The increase in operating expenses as a percentage of adjusted average capital for the three months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2021, was due to an increase in operating expenses of 8.4% ($8.1 million) and a decrease in adjusted average capital of 5.4%. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to:

An increase in salaries and wages expense of 6.3% ($4.0 million), primarily due to a $4.3 million increase in stock-based compensation expense related to stock options. From December 2020 through June 2021, we granted stock options, subject to shareholder approval of an amendment to our incentive compensation plan, that vest and become exercisable in four equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the date on which the options were granted. Stock compensation expense is normally recognized over the vesting period starting from the grant date. However, since our grants were dependent upon shareholder approval, no stock compensation expense could be recognized until we received shareholder approval at the annual meeting on July 21, 2021. At that time, we began recognizing the fair value of the stock options as stock-based compensation expense over the remaining vesting period. This resulted in the expense for the first annual vesting installment being recognized over a shorter time period as it is being recognized over the period from July 21, 2021 through the first anniversary of the date on which the options were granted. The expense for subsequent annual vesting installments will be recognized over their respective annual vesting periods.

An increase in general and administrative expenses of 20.7% ($3.5 million), primarily due to increases in information technology and legal expenses.

The increase in operating expenses decreased our adjusted return on capital by 60 basis points.

The following tables provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Certain amounts do not recalculate due to rounding.