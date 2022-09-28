U.S. markets closed

Credit Acceptance Named One of the Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® and Fortune

Credit Acceptance Corporation
·3 min read

Southfield, Michigan, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been recognized as one of the Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE—appearing at #36 on the list, up 36 spots from the last time we made the list in 2019. We also received the honor in 2017 and 2018. To see the complete 2022 List of Best Workplaces for Women, visit greatplacetowork.com.

The list is based on what women report in the annual Great Place to Work survey about their workplace and how fairly those experiences compare to men’s reports of the same workplaces. It also considers how well represented women are in the workforce and throughout management.

Sixty percent of Credit Acceptance team members are women, including 49% of all people managers. But our addition to this list goes beyond just demographics – it acknowledges our efforts to support the careers of women through a commitment to inclusion, fairness and equality and our goal of creating a safe space where every team member feels seen, heard and empowered.

“This award means so much to me as a woman at Credit Acceptance,” said Casey Fetzer, Vice President – Repo, Redemption & Remarketing. “Every day of my eight years at the company I have experienced firsthand the commitment that Credit Acceptance has made to being a Great Place to Work for all. To receive this award based on the direct feedback of our team members is even more special.”

This is the eighth workplace award that we’ve received this year as we also received:

  • Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For (eight of the last nine years)

  • Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance (8 years in a row)

  • People Magazine’s Companies that Care (first time)

  • Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials (six out of the last eight years)

  • Top Workplaces USA (both years this award has been in existence)

  • Metropolitan Detroit’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For (11 years in a row)

  • Michigan’s Best and Brightest in Wellness (3 years in a row)

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history.  Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones.  Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing.  Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC.  For more information, visit creditacceptance.com.

About The Best Workplaces for Women

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Women by analyzing the survey responses of over 640,000 employees who work for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies who employ at least 50 women. Companies must also have least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and at least one executive who’s a woman. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7 million employees, this year alone.

CONTACT: Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk Chief Treasury Officer (248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432 IR@creditacceptance.com


