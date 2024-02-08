Credit Agricole’s Rising Costs Take Shine Off Trading Result

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Agricole SA fell in Paris trading as rising costs overshadowed a record quarter at the corporate and investment bank.

Operating expenses rose 15% in the fourth quarter, reflecting in part the impact of acquisitions and variable compensation, the bank said Thursday. The higher-than-expected expenses helped drive a 25% decline in net income, even as revenue at the corporate and investment bank came in at the highest ever for a fourth quarter.

Credit Agricole fell 4.3% at 9:28 a.m. in Paris, paring gains over the past 12 months to 11%.

Led by Chief Executive Officer Philippe Brassac, Credit Agricole benefited over the past year from a broad diversification across countries and product offerings. Its traders largely bucked the slowdown at Wall Street this year, and its lending business got a lift from a decision by Brassac to expand in the interest-rate-sensitive Italian market over the past decade.

While that trend continued in the fourth quarter, with revenue from the international retail business rising 8.7%, the net interest margin in Italy started to shrink from the prior three months as interest rates peaked. At the same time, it increased slightly in Credit Agricole’s home market, where retail revenue rose 4.9%.

“We are now in a situation where the French net interest income is reaching its lowest level — kind of a floor — when at the same time the net interest income that we generate in Italy is coming to a ceiling — to kind of a plateau,” deputy CEO Jerome Grivet said in an interview on Bloomberg TV. “So actually things are balancing each other.”

That’s a sharp contrast to its French peers. Last week, BNP Paribas SA said its net interest income dropped 4.6% because of inflation hedges. Societe Generale SA also suffered from wrong-way hedges over the past year.

At Credit Agricole’s investment bank, underlying revenue from trading fixed income securities fell 3.1% in the fourth quarter. That compares with declines of 32% at BNP and almost 10% on Wall Street.

The lender’s assets servicing revenue rose 40%, beating expectations, mainly because of the integration of the European business that Credit Agricole acquired from Royal Bank of Canada last year. That deal may not be the last for this business as Brassac said he would examine other opportunities if they arose. He declined to say whether he’s interested in Societe Generale SA’s custodian unit SGSS.

