CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: 2022 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA

Montrouge, 30 August 2022

2022 CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR EMPLOYEES

Crédit Agricole S.A.’s capital increase reserved for the 180,000 Crédit Agricole Group employees and retired former employees1, the subscription period of which ran from 27 June to 12 July 2022, was completed on 30 August 2022. 21,344 people, in France and around the world, subscribed, for a total amount of €128.1 million.

The investment scheme proposed a subscription with a 20% discount on the share price, calculated according to the arithmetic average of the opening prices of the share between 30 May and 24 June 2022. The new shares were issued and delivered today.

This capital increase created 16,658,366 shares, thereby bringing the total number of shares comprising the share capital of Crédit Agricole S.A. to 3,042,560,716.

The CET1 impact of this capital increase is negligible for both Crédit Agricole S.A. and Group Crédit Agricole. The operation will be followed by a share buyback operation, aimed at offsetting its dilutive effect and subject to ECB’s approval.

Reserved capital increases are part of the Group’s policy on promoting employees’ participation to the Group’s financial performance.

1 employees with a minimum of three months' service in France and in 16 other countries, as well as retired former employees, will retain their assets in their PEE (plan d'épargne entreprise — company savings plan) in France

