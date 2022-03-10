CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Crédit Agricole S.A. announces the reduction of its share capital through the cancellation of treasury shares acquired under share repurchase programs

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA

Montrouge, 10 March 2022

Crédit Agricole S.A. announces the reduction of its share capital through the cancellation of treasury shares acquired under share repurchase programs



On 9 February 2022, the Board of Directors, acting on the authorization of the General Meeting of Shareholders, decided to reduce Crédit Agricole S.A.'s share capital by cancelling 87,673,241 treasury shares representing approximately 2.8% of the share capital.

On 10 March 2022, the Chief Executive Officer, upon delegation of the Board of Directors, recorded the final completion of the capital reduction.

These shares were bought back under two share repurchase programs implemented between 10 June 2021 and 21 September 2021, for an amount of 558.6 million euros, and between 5 October 2021 and 14 December 2021, for an amount of 500 million euros.

Following this cancellation of shares, Crédit Agricole S.A.'s share capital amounts to 9,077,707,050 euros, comprising 3,025,902,350 shares, including 2,019,765 treasury shares held under the liquidity contract as at 28 February 2022.

PRESS CONTACT CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

Charlotte de Chavagnac+ 33 1 57 72 11 17 charlotte.dechavagnac@credit-agricole-sa.fr

All our press releases on: www.credit-agricole.com - www.creditagricole.info





Attachment



