CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: Crédit Agricole S.A. in Egypt

1 min read
Montrouge, 07 September 2022

Crédit Agricole S.A. in Egypt

Crédit Agricole S.A. confirms its intention to acquire approximately 4.8% of the capital of Crédit Agricole Egypt. This bears witness to its confidence in the development and the performance of Crédit Agricole Egypt.

The transaction will have no impact on the CET1 ratio of Crédit Agricole S.A.

