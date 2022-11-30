U.S. markets close in 1 hour 15 minutes

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA: End of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s share repurchase program

CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
·1 min read
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA
CREDIT AGRICOLE SA

Montrouge, November 30, 2022

End of Crédit Agricole S.A.’s share repurchase program

Crédit Agricole S.A.’s share repurchase program, which started on 11 November 2022, was fully completed on 30 November 2022.

As of 30 November 2022, 16,658,366 shares of Crédit Agricole S.A. have been purchased pursuant to the irrevocable instruction given to an independent investment services provider, for an aggregate purchase price of 160 297 995 euros. Such irrevocable instruction was therefore terminated as of the same date.

As previously announced, this transaction aims to offsetting the dilutive effect of the 2022 capital increase reserved for employees, and the shares purchased in the context of this share repurchase program will be cancelled.

This transaction’s impact on Crédit Agricole S.A.'s CET1 ratio is -4 basis points, and -3 basis points on Crédit Agricole group's one.

Execution of the existing liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, which has been temporarily suspended during the execution of the share repurchase program, will resume.

CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A. PRESS CONTACT

Alexandre Barat : 01 57 72 12 19 – alexandre.barat@credit-agricole-sa.fr
Olivier Tassain : 01 43 23 25 41 – olivier.tassain@credit-agricole-sa.fr
        
Find our press release on: www.credit-agricole.com - www.creditagricole.info

 

Attachment


