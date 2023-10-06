Credit Bureau Asia Limited's (SGX:TCU) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Credit Bureau Asia (SGX:TCU) has had a rough three months with its share price down 2.6%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Credit Bureau Asia's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Credit Bureau Asia is:

32% = S$21m ÷ S$66m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.32.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Credit Bureau Asia's Earnings Growth And 32% ROE

First thing first, we like that Credit Bureau Asia has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 8.3% net income growth seen by Credit Bureau Asia over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Credit Bureau Asia's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 12% over the last few years, which is not something we like to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Credit Bureau Asia is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Credit Bureau Asia Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While Credit Bureau Asia has a three-year median payout ratio of 93% (which means it retains 6.8% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

While Credit Bureau Asia has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 91%. Still, forecasts suggest that Credit Bureau Asia's future ROE will drop to 21% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

In total, it does look like Credit Bureau Asia has some positive aspects to its business. As noted earlier, its earnings growth has been quite decent, and the high ROE does contribute to that growth. Still, the company invests little to almost none of its profits. This could potentially reduce the odds that the company continues to see the same level of growth in the future. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

