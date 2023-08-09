Credit Bureau Asia (SGX:TCU) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of SGD0.017

The board of Credit Bureau Asia Limited (SGX:TCU) has announced that it will pay a dividend of SGD0.017 per share on the 8th of September. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 3.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Credit Bureau Asia

Credit Bureau Asia's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, Credit Bureau Asia's dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 32% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 13.7% over the next year. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 72% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Credit Bureau Asia Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. There hasn't been much of a change in the dividend over the last 2 years. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

We Could See Credit Bureau Asia's Dividend Growing

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. It's encouraging to see that Credit Bureau Asia has been growing its earnings per share at 9.0% a year over the past five years. EPS has been growing at a reasonable rate, although with most of the profits being paid out to shareholders, growth prospects could be more limited in the future.

Our Thoughts On Credit Bureau Asia's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Credit Bureau Asia's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think Credit Bureau Asia is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Credit Bureau Asia that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.