Credit Card Payments Market By Card Type (General Purpose Credit Cards and Specialty & Other Credit Cards), Application (Food & Groceries, Health & Pharmacy, Restaurants & Bars, Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Travel & Tourism and Others), and Provider (Visa, MasterCard, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Credit Card Payments Market By Card Type, Application, and Provider : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126696/?utm_source=GNW



A credit card is a payment card issued to cardholders to enable the cardholder to pay a merchant for goods and services based on the cardholder’s accrued debt. Credit card provides high security features for transferring payment from one account to another, which increases the demand for credit card among its users. Furthermore, credit card delivers numerous benefits to customers, which include providing instant loan as well as increase safety of the transaction and offers different credit scores and cashback based on user’s transactions.

Rise in demand for cash alternatives and availability of affordable credit cards across the globe boost the growth of the global credit card market. In addition, rise in demand for credit card among the youths of developing nations positively impacts the growth of the market. However, factors such as increase in credit card frauds across the globe is expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in product offering like using blockchain for increased security is anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The global credit card payments market is segmented on the basis of card type, application, provider, and region. In terms of card type, the market is divided into general purpose credit cards and specialty & other credit cards. Depending on application, it is fragmented into food & groceries, health & pharmacy, restaurants & bars, consumer electronics, media & entertainment, travel & tourism and others. On the basis of enterprise size, it is classified into Visa, MasterCard, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the Credit Card Payments Market analysis are American Express, Bank of America Corporation, Barclays PLC, Capital One, Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co, MasterCard, Synchrony, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., and USAA. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global credit card payments market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to explain the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the global market is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.



Key Market Segments



By Card Type

• General Purpose Credit Cards

• Specialty & Other Credit Cards



By Application

• Food & Groceries

• Health & Pharmacy

• Restaurants & Bars

• Consumer Electronics

• Media & Entertainment

• Travel & Tourism

• Others



By Provider

• Visa

• Mastercard

• Others



By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Netherlands

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o Singapore

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific



• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa



KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• American Express

• Bank of America Corporation

• Barclays PLC

• Capital One

• Citigroup Inc.

• JPMorgan Chase & Co

• MasterCard

• Synchrony

• The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

• USAA

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06126696/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



