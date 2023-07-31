Credit Clear (ASX:CCR) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So should Credit Clear (ASX:CCR) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

How Long Is Credit Clear's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Credit Clear last reported its balance sheet in December 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$9.3m. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$4.1m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of about 2.3 years as of December 2022. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Credit Clear Growing?

We reckon the fact that Credit Clear managed to shrink its cash burn by 23% over the last year is rather encouraging. But the operating revenue growth of 153% was even better. It seems to be growing nicely. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. You can take a look at how Credit Clear is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Credit Clear To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Credit Clear seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$88m, Credit Clear's AU$4.1m in cash burn equates to about 4.7% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

How Risky Is Credit Clear's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Credit Clear is burning through its cash. In particular, we think its revenue growth stands out as evidence that the company is well on top of its spending. And even though its cash burn reduction wasn't quite as impressive, it was still a positive. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Credit Clear you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

