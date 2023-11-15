Credit Market Thaw Paves Way for Merger & Acquisition Debt Deals

(Bloomberg) -- Carrier Global Corp. and Tapestry Inc. are tapping investment-grade bond investors to raise funding for planned mergers and acquisitions as lower spreads lure in borrowers.

Carrier, which manufactures heating and cooling systems, is marketing a deal to pay for the €12 billion ($13 billion) purchase of Viessmann’s climate solutions business. The company is looking to sell dollar-denominated debt in three parts, with pricing for the longest portion — a 30-year note — being discussed at around 190 basis points over Treasury rates, according to a person familiar with the matter. Carrier earlier on Wednesday kicked off a three-part €2.35 billion deal.

Tapestry, the New York-based owner of fashion brands including Coach and Kate Spade, is in the market with a five-part deal to help finance its $8.5 billion purchase of Michael Kors parent Capri Holdings Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter. The longest portion — a 10-year note — could price at 360 basis points over the benchmark rate, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A thawing in the US investment-grade market this week following a better-than-expected inflation report is helping to draw in issuers, with Deutsche Bank AG, Toyota Motor Credit Corp. and Charles Schwab Corp. also looking to raise debt. Barclays Plc earlier on Wednesday entered the market with an additional tier 1 bond.

The spread on blue-chip bonds dropped below 120 basis points to the lowest level since Sept. 27, making it cheaper for companies to borrow. The average risk premium on high-grade bonds denominated in euro has also fallen.

The dollar portions of the Carrier and Tapestry deals are being organized by two groups of banks including Bank of America Corp. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Both banks are also part of a group managing Carrier’s euro offering.

The companies didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

--With assistance from Immanual John Milton.

