Credit One Bank Hiring Spree Includes More Than 150 Open Positions

·2 min read

Fast-Growing Credit Card Company Adding Dozens of Employees in North Texas Hub

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit One Bank, one of the fastest-growing credit card companies in the United States, announced it is looking to hire more than 150 new employees. The Las Vegas-based company is looking to expand their national reach and establish a stronger presence in key markets. North Texas is a specific area of focus, as Credit One Bank adds dozens of team members in Dallas-Fort Worth, solidifying the area as one of its primary operational hubs outside of Las Vegas.

Never Expires (PRNewsfoto/Credit One Bank)
Never Expires (PRNewsfoto/Credit One Bank)

Credit One Bank intends to continue adding hundreds of employees through 2023

Leadership and specialty positions in IT are available, including roles for developers, engineers, and architects. For employees within the Dallas metroplex, employment would be remote only. Credit One Bank will hold a hiring event on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7:05 p.m. at Globe Life Field as the Texas Rangers take on the New York Yankees.

Looking ahead, Credit One Bank intends to continue adding hundreds of employees through 2023. The company offers a variety of credit card products for people at different stages in their financial journey as well as jumbo CDs. Currently, Credit One Bank employs more than 1,000 regular, full-time team members.

"The need to identify, develop and retain top talent has never been greater than it is today," said Credit One Bank's senior vice president of human resources, Todd Mayhew. "We have created programs and hired leaders that foster career satisfaction and create engaged, multi-talented, and goal-oriented teams. It's an excellent time to join our Bank."

Credit One Bank is an equal opportunity employer and offers competitive benefits and compensation plans. For more information, visit the Careers page on Credit One Bank's website.

About Credit One Bank
Credit One Bank, N.A. is a financial services company based in Las Vegas. Driven by data, Credit One Bank offers a spectrum of products for people in all stages of their financial life including credit cards through the Visa®, Mastercard® and American Express® networks. Founded in 1984, Credit One Bank is one of the fastest-growing credit card providers in the United States. Credit One Bank is the Official Credit Card of NASCAR®, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Vegas Golden Knights, and Best Friends Animal Society®, and is a proud partner of WWE®. Learn more at CreditOneBank.com and on social media (@CreditOneBank) on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Press Contact: rachel@genuinearticlecomms.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/credit-one-bank-hiring-spree-includes-more-than-150-open-positions-301635805.html

SOURCE Credit One Bank

