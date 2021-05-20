Credit Suisse goes overweight continental Europe stocks on recovery potential

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is keeping the faith, even in the face of Bitcoin's massive plunge that had wiped $500 billion from the coin's peak market value at one point.The head of Ark Investment Management said in an interview on Bloomberg TV that she still expects the cryptocurrency to reach a price of $500,000. She noted that as highly volatile sectors in the stock market are selling off amid inflation fears, Bitcoin is dropping as well. It last traded just below $38,000."We go through soul searching times like this and scrape the models, and yes our conviction is just as high," she said.Although Elon Musk has soured on Bitcoin due to its environmental impact, Wood said once renewables are incorporated into the Bitcoin mining technology, like she expects, "Elon will come back and be part of that ecosystem."Musk's quick change in opinion on the largest cryptocurrency may have been caused by pushback from institutional shareholders like BlackRock, she said.Despite her long-term conviction, Bitcoin and other digital coins may face more pain before mounting a comeback."You never know how low is low when a market gets very emotional," she said. "I think we're in a capitulation phase. That's a really great time to buy no matter what the asset is."Wood has consistently loaded up on shares of Coinbase Global Inc. in the past two weeks as the cryptocurrency exchange has dipped below its April direct listing reference price and to a record low on Wednesday.In the interview, Wood also addressed the prospects for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund to be approved in the U.S. this year, which appears to some less likely after a string of comments from regulators. Wood thinks the latest plunge could be a good thing for the prospects of approval. "The odds are going up now that we have had this correction," she said.Although her funds have taken a hit this year, with her flagship Ark Innovation ETF down more than 34% from its high in February, the firm's product line-up hasn't yet faced a monthly outflow, she said."There were a lot of commentators out there, shall I say, screaming about how our ETFs would have to shut down, which is impossible," she said.In fact, the move toward value sectors that's caused her funds to suffer is encouraging to her."The forces that the coronavirus put in motion supporting all of the innovation in which we invest, they're not looking back," she said. "We're looking at this saying: Alright, on sale. Innovation is on sale. Oh and by the way, the bull market had broadened out."