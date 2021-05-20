U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,107.75
    -3.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,808.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,205.75
    -27.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,190.70
    -1.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.90
    +0.54 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.00
    -9.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    27.90
    -0.13 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2198
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.18
    +0.84 (+3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4133
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0360
    -0.1330 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,454.10
    +1,118.18 (+2.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,047.40
    -70.08 (-6.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,979.39
    +29.19 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,098.25
    +53.80 (+0.19%)
     

Credit Suisse goes overweight continental Europe stocks on recovery potential

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich

LONDON (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said on Thursday it upgraded continental European equities to overweight and predicted they could become potentially a longer-term investment, citing a catch-up in economic recovery, valuations and excess liquidity.

"European GDP is 5.5% below previous peak, the U.S. is back to previous peak and we now see a potential catch-up in Europe on the basis of the vaccine roll-out (possibly 70% of the adult population by early September), the fiscal boost (2% of GDP) and excess savings (4.5% of GDP)," Andrew Garthwaite said in a note to clients.

Credit Suisse singled out Southern Europe, especially Spain and Italy for largest GDP recoveries, thanks to tourism exposure, and the outsized exposure to banks. The bank also said it reduced its overweight in Germany.

(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Danilo Masoni)

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Are Mixed as U.S. Futures Steady; Oil Rises: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed Thursday and U.S. futures drifted as investors assessed the extent of a recent pullback prompted by inflation concerns. Oil rose.European equities rebounded from a two-week low, boosted by financial-services and media sectors, while U.S. futures were little changed after three days of losses for the S&P 500. Shares fell in Hong Kong and China, while they outperformed in Australia.Oil climbed from its lowest level in three weeks, with investors assessing the prospect of a boost in Iranian supply. Treasuries were steady as the dollar weakened. Cryptocurrencies stabilized after a volatile session that saw Bitcoin plunge and rally about 30% in the same day.Investor worry that faster inflation will prompt authorities to ease back on stimulus has weighed on risk assets in recent sessions. Stocks have been volatile since a record reached in early May, and commodities have dropped from multi-year highs. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting showed some officials were open to a debate at “upcoming meetings” on scaling back bond purchases if the U.S. economy continued to progress rapidly.“It was a surprise to hear the talk about Fed tapering,” Joyce Chang, JPMorgan’s chair of global research, said on Bloomberg TV. “The market had been thinking there might be a couple of months before you really saw this particular issue come into focus.” Still, Chang said it was not the time to bet against the broader fundamentals right now on the outlook for growth.Elsewhere, copper rebounded from Wednesday’s slump, helped by expectations that demand would remain resilient. Iron ore futures slid as gold held near a four-month high.Here are some key events this week:IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and ECB President Christine Lagarde speak at the Vienna Economic Dialogue ThursdayEuro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% as of 8:14 a.m. London timeFutures on the S&P 500 were little changedFutures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changedThe MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.1%The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.2%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%The euro rose 0.2% to $1.2196The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 109.02 per dollarThe offshore yuan was little changed at 6.4394 per dollarThe British pound rose 0.1% to $1.4131BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.67%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.09%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.87%CommoditiesBrent crude rose 0.6% to $67 a barrelSpot gold rose 0.2% to $1,873 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Big pharma and private equity seek healthy returns in Europe's east

    In the race to supply vaccines to end the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. drug developer Novavax turned to emerging Europe to speed up production with a pair of deals that endorsed a growing trend for consolidation in the region. As part of a doubling in merger activity, buoyed by a combination of private equity and big pharma, Novavax bought the Praha Vaccines factory near Prague in a $167 million transaction last May. It followed up by partnering with Polish biotech company Mabion in March. Novavax decided the Praha Vaccines factory in Bohumil, Czech Republic, was the best solution to expanding vaccine production in Europe, spokeswoman Laura Keenan said, adding: "Talent in the region was a key consideration."

  • Ark Investment’s Cathie Wood Says Bitcoin Will Go to $500,000

    Wood made the prediction even as the leading cryptocurrency tumbled on Wednesday.

  • Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China, leverage

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bitcoin regained some ground on Thursday from the previous session's brutal slide to four-month lows but was weighed down by concerns over tighter regulation in China and unease over the extent of leveraged positions in the cryptocurrency world. Bitcoin, the biggest and most popular cryptocurrency, rose 8.75% to touch $40,000, after plunging 14% on Wednesday to its lowest since late January. Wednesday's declines in both digital assets were their biggest daily percentage moves in more than a year as investors rushed to exit trades that until recently were heartily outperforming traditional markets such as stocks and bonds.

  • Creditors approve restructuring plan for troubled Thai Airways

    Thai Airways International's creditors have voted to approve the airline's restructuring plan, the flag carrier said on Wednesday, as it seeks to recover from financial problems suffered long before the coronavirus pandemic. The plan will allow for an extension on bond payments, interest and the option for debt-to-equity conversion, said Somboon Sangrungjang of law firm Kudun and Partners, which represents creditors including 87 savings cooperatives. The creditors proposed the appointment of finance ministry official Pornchai Thirawet, acting Thai Airways CEO Chansin Treenuchagron and former chief Piyasvasti Amranand, as plan administrators, the airline said on Wednesday.

  • Cathie Wood Buys Tesla Amid Musk Bitcoin Spat, Burry Shorts

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management is buying the dip in Tesla Inc., sticking with high-conviction names and setting aside a big disagreement with Elon Musk over Bitcoin.Ark exchange-traded funds added more than 47,000 shares in the electric carmaker in the last trading session, according to data released late Tuesday. While that’s worth a modest $27 million, it’s the first time the firm has purchased Tesla since April.Tesla has dropped 38% from its January peak as inflationary fears spur investors to sell expensive assets -- prompting Wood to demonstrate her propensity to enlarge Ark’s positions in favorite tech bets at market lows.The firm also recently bought Twitter Inc. amid its worst week since October. And Wood has been consistently adding cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc., whose shares have been declining for much of the past month after rallying in its April IPO.Read more: Musk Splits From Cathie Wood’s Ark on Bitcoin Environmental CostSome of that retreat is likely down to Musk, who fueled a slump in the largest cryptocurrency after hitting out at the token’s high energy demands and reversing a decision to accept it as a form of payment.With Ark a big proponent of Bitcoin and a believer in its green credentials, it’s all adding to recent drama in the world of speculative tech. While Wood appears committed to her Tesla bet, famed investor Michael Burry has been revealed to be betting heavily against the carmaker via put options.Bitcoin has erased all the gains since Tesla’s Feb. 8 announcement that it would use corporate cash to buy the digital currency, and was trading at around $35,700 as of 10:28 a.m. in New York. Tesla was down 4.4%.Read more: Coinbase Plunges With Other Crypto Stocks Amid Bitcoin Rout“Wood is making her move once again when everyone else is looking elsewhere,” said James Pillow, managing director at Moors & Cabot Inc.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cathie Wood, Still a Bitcoin Believer, Sees It Going to $500,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood is keeping the faith, even in the face of Bitcoin’s massive plunge that had wiped $500 billion from the coin’s peak market value at one point.The head of Ark Investment Management said in an interview on Bloomberg TV that she still expects the cryptocurrency to reach a price of $500,000. She noted that as highly volatile sectors in the stock market are selling off amid inflation fears, Bitcoin is dropping as well. It last traded just below $38,000.“We go through soul searching times like this and scrape the models, and yes our conviction is just as high,” she said.Although Elon Musk has soured on Bitcoin due to its environmental impact, Wood said once renewables are incorporated into the Bitcoin mining technology, like she expects, “Elon will come back and be part of that ecosystem.”Musk’s quick change in opinion on the largest cryptocurrency may have been caused by pushback from institutional shareholders like BlackRock, she said.Despite her long-term conviction, Bitcoin and other digital coins may face more pain before mounting a comeback.“You never know how low is low when a market gets very emotional,” she said. “I think we’re in a capitulation phase. That’s a really great time to buy no matter what the asset is.”Wood has consistently loaded up on shares of Coinbase Global Inc. in the past two weeks as the cryptocurrency exchange has dipped below its April direct listing reference price and to a record low on Wednesday.In the interview, Wood also addressed the prospects for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund to be approved in the U.S. this year, which appears to some less likely after a string of comments from regulators. Wood thinks the latest plunge could be a good thing for the prospects of approval. “The odds are going up now that we have had this correction,” she said.Although her funds have taken a hit this year, with her flagship Ark Innovation ETF down more than 34% from its high in February, the firm’s product line-up hasn’t yet faced a monthly outflow, she said.“There were a lot of commentators out there, shall I say, screaming about how our ETFs would have to shut down, which is impossible,” she said.In fact, the move toward value sectors that’s caused her funds to suffer is encouraging to her.“The forces that the coronavirus put in motion supporting all of the innovation in which we invest, they’re not looking back,” she said. “We’re looking at this saying: Alright, on sale. Innovation is on sale. Oh and by the way, the bull market had broadened out.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Prices Could Collapse if the Fed Discussed Tapering

    We don’t expect any surprises from the Fed based on the last policy statement in April and the subsequent dovish comments from several Fed officials.

  • Big money investors suggest the cycle has peaked: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 19, 2021.

  • Dutch court to rule on Ghosn versus Nissan-Mitsubishi claims

    A Dutch court on Thursday is set to rule in a case brought by fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn against Nissan and Mitsubishi, following his tumultuous fall from grace at the Japanese car makers in 2018. The Dutch case, one of many between the former star of the global car industry and the Japanese companies he once led, centres around the Dutch-registered joint venture Nissan-Mitsubishi BV, where Ghosn was ousted as chairman in 2019. But Nissan and Mitsubishi claim Ghosn only used the Amsterdam-based joint venture to inflate his own pay and to cover a personal tax debt, and are demanding he repays around 8 million euros in wages they say he granted himself without the knowledge of the boards of the holding companies.

  • Gold Slips From Four-Month High as Fed Minutes Fuel Taper Worry

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped from a four-month high as investors digested news that there was a group of Federal Reserve officials open to talking about tapering bond purchases.Treasury yields and the dollar rose after minutes of the Fed’s last meeting were released. The report showed a number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases.Gold has been buoyed by falling real bond yields and a weakening dollar, with inflation expectations in the U.S. rising. That’s revived investor interest in the precious metal, with holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds rebounding. At their April meeting, Fed officials held interest rates near zero and said they were not yet ready to consider scaling back pandemic support for the economy.“The Fed minutes were talking about they might slow down asset purchases,” which triggered some profit-taking in gold, said Peter Thomas, senior vice president at Zaner Group. “Gold’s had a really strong run. A little step-back, a little profit-taking, it does make sense.”Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,865.63 an ounce at 2:54 p.m. in New York after rising earlier to $1,890.13, the highest since Jan. 8 before slipping to $1,874.36 . Futures for June delivery rose 0.7% to settle at $1,881.50. Spot silver, platinum and palladium fell. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%.Gold’s “technical picture is strong after a correction from overbought conditions, and the market will have noticed that we’ve now had eight days’ consecutive gains in the ETFs, which can help to sway sentiment,” said Rhona O’Connell, an analyst at StoneX Group. Geopolitical risk, notably in the Middle East, also helps sentiment toward gold as a haven, she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Crypto Lender Mistakenly Deposits Bitcoin Into User Accounts

    (Bloomberg) -- BlockFi Inc., a crypto-lending startup, mistakenly sent some users Bitcoin as part of a promotion and is working on reversing it.The company made what it called incorrect promo payouts in Bitcoin instead of U.S. dollars to certain customers. Though BlockFi worked on reversing them, a number of recipients withdrew the coins before the company could backpedal. (It was fewer than 100, the company said.) The firm’s exposure is around $10 million, though that amount is decreasing as more users return the coins, said Zac Prince, co-founder and chief executive officer of BlockFi.“BlockFi carries loss reserves as part of its accounting policies and this is a fraction of existing loss reserves -- so no negative impact to equity or ongoing platform operations,” Prince wrote by email. “The issue that caused the withdrawals was fixed and incremental safeguards have been developed to prevent any similar issue in the future.”The erroneous deposits have not affected BlockFi’s ongoing operations and the company is notching record levels of trading volume without interruption, he added.Meanwhile, screenshots of the deposits made their rounds on social media, with at least one Tweet showing a deposit of 700 Bitcoin. Though it’s down significantly this week, each coin is trading around $34,000 Wednesday.Last week, BlockFi tweeted that some promotion participants “may see an inaccurate bonus payment displayed in their transaction history.”Meanwhile, the company’s emailed affected users asking for the money to be returned.BlockFi, perhaps the most visible nonbank ­cryptocurrency firm, offers a number of crypto products, including borrowing and lending and it runs platforms for trading cryptocurrency. It’s been in the limelight as it’s grown in recent months amid a crypto-market rally that’s being unwound this week.Read more: Lending Bitcoin to Earn 6% Comes With Risk You Won’t Get at BankThe crypto firm’s snafu is reminiscent of Citigroup Inc.’s $500 million blunder last summer when it accidentally sent payments to a group of lenders.“As a stand-alone, it was just a glitch,” Mike Loukas, chief executive officer at TrueMark Investments, said of BlockFi. “We see it with banks all the time in dollars. But because it’s such a volatile asset, the mistake gets magnified.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin's Musk hangover infects crypto world, Tesla: 'The next microbubble... to get pricked'

    Bitcoin's intensifying sell-off that began after Tesla CEO Elon Musk's changed his mind on the digital currency last week has engulfed other cryptocurrencies.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks give up gains, logging back-to-back sessions of declines

    Stocks dipped on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq erasing earlier gains to join the S&P 500 and Dow in the red.

  • OCC, Fed, FDIC Mulling Forming an Interagency Policy Team on Crypto

    "Prior to this meeting, Vice Chair Quarles, Chair McWilliams and I had talked about potentially putting together an interagency policy sprint team just on crypto because of exactly the concerns you've described," Hsu said.

  • JPMorgan Eyes $100 Million Payday on Trade Linked to Aramco Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan & Chase Co. is set to earn more than $100 million on a recent trade tied to the sale of a stake in Saudi Aramco’s oil pipelines, a windfall that stands out even in the sprawling interest-rate swap market, people familiar with the matter said.The bank is poised to book gains on a hedging transaction with U.S. investment firm EIG Global Energy Partners LLC, which agreed last month to invest $12.4 billion in the pipelines, the people said. JPMorgan advised Aramco on the deal and was one of two banks that helped it arrange a loan of more than $10 billion offered to the buyers, the people said.Given the size of the financing, EIG separately entered into a so-called swap deal with JPMorgan to guard against fluctuations in interest rates. JPMorgan is in line for the nine-figure profit after markets moved in its favor, according to the people, who asked not be identified discussing sensitive information.Read more: Aramco Said to Tap Moelis to Raise Billions From Asset SalesWhile buyers in an acquisition this size normally turn to a group of lenders to manage their financing risk, JPMorgan was the sole bank on the hedging transaction, the people said. The size of the return was commensurate with the risk the bank took onto its books as counterparty on the swap, one of the people said.Fee PoolAramco wasn’t a counterparty on the swap trade, the people said. JPMorgan hasn’t yet booked the profits on the hedging transaction, and the size of the return could still change, the people said.Representatives for Aramco and JPMorgan declined to comment, while a spokesperson of EIG didn’t immediately provide comment.Bespoke hedges have long offered profits to Wall Street firms that can outstrip those from lending or advising on deals, though they can also prompt unhappy clients if gains get too large. JPMorgan’s payday highlights why global banks continue to chase big deals from Aramco, with the expectation of profiting from such ancillary work even if the Saudi energy company itself doesn’t dole out large advisory fees.Deal PushEIG is leading a consortium that’s buying a 49% interest in leasing rights over Aramco’s oil pipelines, according to an April statement. Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. has said it’s also in talks to join the investor group.Advisers are getting ready for more deals from the state-owned energy company. Aramco is considering the sale of a stake in its vast natural gas pipeline network, Bloomberg News reported last month. It’s also reviewing its upstream business, a move that could Aramco bring in external investors to some of its oil and gas assets, people with knowledge of the matter have said.Aramco is one of JPMorgan’s biggest clients globally, with the relationship between the two stretching back decades. JPMorgan was among the roster of banks that worked on Aramco’s $29.4 billion IPO in 2019 -- still the world’s largest-ever listing. Banks on the listing shared a fee pool of just over $100 million, which was unusually small relative to the size of the IPO.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Low mortgage rates spark raging demand for refinances, report says

    Applications for refinance loans are rising. Rates could be doing the same before long.

  • ‘Shark Tank’ Judge’s SPAC in Talks to Merge With Insurer

    (Bloomberg) -- Home-coverage startup Kin Insurance is in talks to go public via Omnichannel Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company led by recurring “Shark Tank” guest judge Matt Higgins, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The combined entity is set to be valued at over $1 billion, one of the people said. Terms could change and as with all transactions that aren’t yet finalized, it’s possible talks could collapse. A deal, if agreed, could be announced next month, one of the people said.Representatives for Omnichannel and Kin declined to comment.Chicago-based Kin says it offers affordable coverage in “catastrophe-prone” regions including California, Florida and Louisiana directly to consumers online. It is led by co-founders Sean Harper, the chief executive officer, and Lucas Ward, who is president and chief technology officer.Kin raised $63.9 million in a recent funding round from investors including Senator Investment Group, Hudson Structured Capital Management, the University of Chicago’s startup investment program, Allegis NL Capital and Alpha Edison. Earlier backers include August Capital and Commerce Ventures.The insurer recently said it surpassed $100 million in annual recurring premium after just 21 months as a carrier in an industry that still sees more than 90% of home coverage sold through brick-and-mortar agencies.Omnichannel, led by Higgins -- an executive fellow at Harvard Business School -- in November raised $206.5 million in an initial public offering. The company’s website says it’s seeking a $1 billion to $2.5 billion acquisition, which it has defined in filings as including direct-to-consumer services. Beauty entrepreneur Bobbi Brown is on the SPAC’s board.Higgins is also CEO of RSE Ventures, an investment firm that has made bets on companies including David Chang’s Momofuku, Bluestone Lane and & Pizza on behalf of billionaire Stephen Ross. Higgins is also a vice chairman of the Miami Dolphins, of which Ross is a co-owner alongside Serena and Venus Williams, among others.Another so-called insuretech company, Hippo Enterprises Inc., in March agreed to go public via a SPAC. MetroMile Inc. in February became a public company after merging with a SPAC.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Japan’s 2025 Budget Goal Is Near Impossible, Debt Panel Member Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s target of balancing its budget by fiscal 2025 is essentially out of reach and pushing for it too hard would derail the pandemic-hit economy, according to Ayako Fujita, a member of the finance ministry’s debt-management panel.“It’s pretty much impossible,” Fujita said of the goal to balance the government’s budget excluding debt-servicing payments by the year ending March 2026.Measures such as spending cuts or tax increases to meet the goal would shave 1% off the economy each year and are therefore unlikely, Fujita, a senior economist at JPMorgan Securities, said in an interview.The panelist’s remarks come amid continued insistence by Finance Minister Taro Aso that Japan is sticking with the goal. Aso reiterated his stance on April 30 that the goal is important to maintain market trust in the country’s commitment to fix its finances and to avoid a surge in yields.The International Monetary Fund’s latest estimate showed Japan’s public debt load compared against gross domestic product at 256%, the worst among developed nations. Even before the surge in government spending during the pandemic, Japan’s Cabinet Office forecast the country would fail to reach a primary balance this decade.Read More: Covid-19 Pushes Japan’s Budget Balancing Further into FutureStill, once the economy has shrugged off the negative impact of the pandemic, the government should tackle the task of managing the nation’s growing debt, Fujita said.To do that the government needs to start discussing how extra spending will be paid for and get back in step with the Bank of Japan on trying to generate inflation.“Government policies such as reducing mobile phone fees or offering cut-price travel incentives are standing in the way of the BOJ’s efforts to spur inflation,” Fujita said. “The government should take measures to spark, not dampen, inflation, since it’s a significant factor in stable debt management.”While the BOJ’s yield curve control policy aimed at generating stable inflation helps keep government borrowing costs down, it will eventually undermine debt management, she said. That will happen through deterioration in the functioning of the bond market needed for smooth issuance of debt and by lowering inflation expectations, she added.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin Price Plunge ‘Feels Like Capitulation,’ Says Galaxy’s Mike Novogratz

    "These are certainly setbacks for the wallets and for the investor base," the crypto investor told CNBC.