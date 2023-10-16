A Comprehensive Review of DHY's Dividend Performance and Sustainability

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY) recently announced a dividend of $0.02 per share, payable on 2023-10-24, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-17. As investors anticipate this upcoming payment, it's essential to scrutinize the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using GuruFocus data, this article delves into Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund's dividend performance and evaluates its sustainability.

Understanding Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund's Business

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to seek high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary aim.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund's Dividend Analysis

Reviewing Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund's Dividend History

Since 1998, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has maintained a steady dividend payment record, currently distributing dividends on a monthly basis. The chart below provides a historical overview of the annual Dividends Per Share.

Assessing Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund boasts a 12-month trailing dividend yield and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 9.89%, indicating an expectation of consistent dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, the fund's annual dividend growth rate was -6.80%. This rate decreased to -7.70% per year when extended to a five-year horizon. Over the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -5.70%. Based on the dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock as of today is approximately 6.63%.

Evaluating Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To gauge the sustainability of the dividend, it's crucial to examine the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio reveals the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests the company retains a significant portion of its earnings, ensuring funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-04-30, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund's dividend payout ratio is 0.00.

The company's profitability rank provides insights into its earnings prowess relative to its peers. As of 2023-04-30, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund's profitability rank is 3 out of 10, suggesting the dividend may not be sustainable. The company has reported net profit in 8 years out of the past 10 years.

Considering Growth Metrics for Future Outlook

For dividends to be sustainable, a company must demonstrate strong growth metrics. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund's growth rank of 3 out of 10 suggests poor growth prospects, which could imply the dividend may not be sustainable.

Concluding Remarks

While Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund's consistent dividend payments and high yield are attractive, the negative dividend growth rate, low profitability rank, and poor growth prospects raise concerns about the sustainability of its dividends. Investors should consider these factors carefully when evaluating the fund's dividend performance. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

