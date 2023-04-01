U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,385.43
    +451.03 (+1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

How Credit Suisse lured – and then burned – the Saudi crown prince

1
Simon Foy
·7 min read
NUSA DUA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 15: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia takes his seat ahead of a working lunch at the G20 Summit on November 15, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. The new British Prime Minister aims to articulate his foreign policy vision here while grappling with economic instability at home. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images,) - Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe
NUSA DUA, INDONESIA - NOVEMBER 15: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia takes his seat ahead of a working lunch at the G20 Summit on November 15, 2022 in Nusa Dua, Indonesia. The new British Prime Minister aims to articulate his foreign policy vision here while grappling with economic instability at home. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images,) - Leon Neal/Getty Images Europe

When Credit Suisse opened its first office in Saudi Arabia in early 2021, Bruno Daher, the cigar-smoking head of Credit Suisse’s Middle East business, declared it a “key growth market”.

The branch, at the intersection of King Abdullah and King Fahd Road in central Riyadh, was symbolic of the deepening relationship between the storied Swiss lender and the wealthy Kingdom.

Yet two years later, the relationship has soured spectacularly.

A Saudi investor played a key role in the demise of the 167-year-old Swiss lender after tin-eared comments sparked a run on the bank's shares.

In the process, the Saudis have blown up their own investment, sparking recriminations at home and raising serious questions about the country’s ability to gain a foothold in the global banking industry.

Credit Suisse has had a presence in Saudi Arabia since 2005 but ties have deepened in recent years as Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (MBS) opened up the notoriously conservative kingdom to foreign companies and influence.

The Swiss bank won a local banking licence in 2019, allowing the lender to offer a full array of products and services as it sought a share of the oil-rich nation’s lucrative deposits.

When veteran investment banker Michael Klein was sent out by Credit Suisse in search of investors to fund a radical restructuring plan last year, he turned to his contacts in the Middle East.

To the delight of the board in Zurich, the former Citibank executive returned with a $1.5bn (£1.2bn) cheque signed by Ammar Al Khudairy, chairman of the Saudi National Bank (SNB).

Ammar Al-Khudairy, chairman of Samba Financial Group, center, gestures as he speaks on a panel at the 2020 Budget Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. The worldâ€™s biggest oil exporter has designed next yearâ€™s budget under the assumption that Brent will average about $65 per barrel, according to calculations byÂ Ziad Daoud, Bloombergâ€™s chief economist in the Middle East. Photographer: Faisal Al Nasser/Bloomberg - Faisal Al Nasser/Bloomberg
Ammar Al-Khudairy, chairman of Samba Financial Group, center, gestures as he speaks on a panel at the 2020 Budget Forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. The worldâs biggest oil exporter has designed next yearâs budget under the assumption that Brent will average about $65 per barrel, according to calculations byÂ Ziad Daoud, Bloombergâs chief economist in the Middle East. Photographer: Faisal Al Nasser/Bloomberg - Faisal Al Nasser/Bloomberg

SNB is the Kingdom’s largest bank, with more than $250bn in assets. It was formed in 2021 following a tie-up between the country’s National Commercial Bank and Saudi Samba Financial Group. Today it dominates the kingdom’s lending market with a 30pc market share.

The bank already held majority stakes in lenders in Turkey and Pakistan. However, Al Khudairy, an engineering graduate from George Washington University in the US, saw Klein’s approach as an opportunity for SNB to propel itself on to the international stage.

In October, Al Khudairy told the Wall Street Journal: “The Saudi market is the 700-pound gorilla economically in the region, and just getting [Credit Suisse] to engage with us in Saudi Arabia would be more than good enough.”

Despite his financial advisers raising concerns about the investment, following a litany of recent scandals at Credit Suisse, MBS directed the government-backed SNB to inject $1.5bn into the beleaguered Swiss lender last November.

For years, Swiss banks have acted as a haven for wealthy Saudi families. The crown prince wanted the investment to act as a flashy first foray for the kingdom into the global banking industry.

The investment made SNB the bank’s largest shareholder, with a stake of nearly 10pc.

At the time, Al Khudairy said: “We looked at the downside, we believe it is limited.” He hailed it as a “manifestation of the new Saudi Arabia” as the country sought to diversify its economy away from oil.

He has lived to regret those words. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) last month sparked fears of contagion in the banking sector, with fears centering on Credit Suisse. The bank had already seen shares slide over 70pc after a series of scandals and missteps.

Al Khudairy was asked on the sidelines of a conference in Riyadh whether SNB would consider injecting more capital into Credit Suisse. “Absolutely not,” he said.

Those two words precipitated the demise of one of Switzerland’s oldest banks, as well as Al Khudairy’s own career.

One senior investment banker says: “Had the Saudi bank head not said what he had said, I can't see the Credit Suisse saga playing out as it did.

“All he had to say was: 'We have not received a request for support from Credit Suisse. But if one comes we will consider it on its merits at the time.' But he didn't, and the rest is history.”

The comments triggered a sell-off in Credit Suisse’s shares and ultimately prompted the Swiss government to intervene. A rescue by UBS was hastily arranged over a weekend, an arrangement Swiss officials said was necessarily to prevent a broader financial crisis.

SNB and MBS were left red-faced and furious by the cut-price deal. Al Khudairy was last week ousted after losing $1.2bn on the investment in four short months. Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund and the Saudi-based Olayan family also took sizeable hits from the forced tie-up.

Beyond SNB, the debacle has raised questions about the future relationship between Saudi’s wealthy residents and Swiss banks.

Following its takeover by UBS, Swiss regulators controversially wiped out some of Credit Suisse’s bondholders, while returning capital to equity holders.

AT1s, which are a bank’s riskiest bonds, were introduced in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis to ensure losses would be borne by investors, rather than taxpayers. They represent a key $275bn market for the funding of European banks.

Typically in a write-down scenario, shareholders are the first to take a hit before AT1 bonds face losses.

However, Swiss authorities inverted this hierarchy, letting shareholders get pennies on the dollar while AT1 holders got nothing.

Experts speculate that the decision was taken to appease the Saudis and stop them pulling business from other Swiss lenders.

The boss of a London-listed bank says: “I’m absolutely convinced it was politically motivated.”

He adds that, beyond keeping the Saudis on side, officials also likely wanted to give something back to longstanding domestic investors who had backed Credit Suisse for generations.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBS, Colm Kelleher and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse, Axel Lehmann attend a news conference on Credit Suisse after UBS takeover offer, in Bern, Switzerland, March 19, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse - REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Chairman of the Board of Directors of UBS, Colm Kelleher and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Credit Suisse, Axel Lehmann attend a news conference on Credit Suisse after UBS takeover offer, in Bern, Switzerland, March 19, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse - REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“My guess is that they felt the need to give some money back to the equity holders and it will be those at the lower end of the register, all the Swiss people who owned part of Credit Suisse because it’s been around forever,” he says.

However, the returns handed to shareholders pale in comparison to the market value of their holdings even in the days before Credit Suisse’s emergency rescue.

At SNB, chief executive Saeed Mohammed Al Ghamdi has now replaced Al Khudairy as chairman.

Mohammed Ali Yasin, chief strategy officer at Al Dhabi Capital, said Al Khudairy “was a victim of giving his honest opinion at such a tense time for Credit Suisse”.

He adds: “In hindsight, seeing the buyout rate of Credit Suisse by UBS, his answer was the right course of action: waiting for the crisis to be clearer.”

Shabbir Malik, an analyst at EFG Hermes, believes SNB is now unlikely to pursue its dreams of establishing itself as a global player in investment banking.

"[The Credit Suisse investment] worried certain investors mainly because SNB invested overseas at a time when the domestic opportunity is more compelling,” he said.

Al Ghamdi’s chief task for the moment will be simply to repair SNB’s reputation, while MBS will be assessing how the bank made such a costly blunder.

Meanwhile, UBS is embarking on a major cost-cutting drive as it integrates its former biggest rival.

As for Al Khudairy, he is unlikely to reemerge on the front lines of Saudi finance anytime soon.

In an attempt at gallows humour, the chief executive of the London-listed bank says: “I don’t know what happens when you lose your job at a large Saudi bank. Do you think he’s buried in the desert? I have this whole image that it hasn’t ended well. We’ll never see him again.”

Recommended Stories

  • Adani Pulls Back on Grand Ambitions After Hindenburg Bombshell

    (Bloomberg) -- Two months on from its explosive report into Gautam Adani’s acquisitive conglomerate, short seller Hindenburg Research has left the Indian billionaire’s empire chastened and reevaluating its ambitions. Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentUS Air Force Plans to End Lockheed Hypersonic Weapon ProgramA $3 Trillion Threat to

  • Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity

    The UBS takeover of embattled rival Credit Suisse has shaken Switzerland’s self-image and dented its reputation as a global financial center, analysts say, warning that the country’s prosperity could grow too dependent on a single banking behemoth. The uncertain future of a union of Switzerland’s two global banks comes at a thorny time for Swiss identity, built nearly as much on a self-image of finesse in finance as on know-how with chocolate, watchmaking and cheese. “The real question is what’s going to happen, because we’ll now have a mastodon — a monster — that will be increasingly too big to fail,” said Marc Chesney, a finance professor at the University of Zurich.

  • New UBS CEO plays down concerns over size of Swiss bank combination

    Critics have voiced concern about the forced deal, designed to help secure financial stability globally during a period of turmoil, which will create a new Swiss bank with $1.6 trillion in assets and more than 120,000 staff. "Even putting UBS and Credit Suisse together, we won't be at the top of the classification for international banks in terms of size," Ermotti said in an interview with Italian business daily Il Sole 24 Ore. Ermotti, who was previously chief executive of UBS from 2011 to 2020 and is now chairman of insurance group Swiss Re, will take the helm at the bank from April 5.

  • Faraday Future Finally Begins Production of Its Luxury EV. The Stock Soars.

    It’s taken a while, but a new ultra-luxury electric vehicle is about to hit roads. Electric-vehicle maker Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (ticker: FFIE) announced Thursday it had started production of the FF 91 at its factory in Hanford, California. “I can’t express how excited that I am to finally see the culmination of many years of hard work, all focused on our one goal—bringing the ultimate intelligent tech luxury FF 91 [EV] to market,” said CEO Xuefeng Chen.

  • Bitcoin Hovers Around $28K as PCE Rose 0.3% in February

    Bitcoin is trading around $28,000 as the PCE price index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge, increased 0.3% in February. Bannockburn Global Forex Chief Market Strategist Marc Chandler weighs in on the state of inflation in the U.S. and how current macroeconomic conditions could impact the crypto market.

  • What does Donald Trump's indictment mean for his businesses?

    Criminal charges filed against the former president could further tarnish the Trump Organization's reputation, experts say.

  • ‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini warns economic ‘trilemma’ is making a financial crash inevitable

    Troubled regional lenders will starve indebted businesses and households of credit, trigger a hard landing, and turn a liquidity crisis into a balance sheet crisis, warns the noted economist.

  • Britain reaches agreement to join trans-Pacific trade pact

    Britain reached an agreement to join an 11-member trans-Pacific trade pact on Friday, an important milestone in its efforts to build new trading partnerships since its exit from the European Union three years ago and to play a larger role in the Indo-Pacific region. After British officials hinted a deal was close this week, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed in the early morning hours in London on Friday that a deal had been reached to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Tr

  • Bitcoin Steadies After Inflation Data. Cryptos Are Closing Out a Remarkable Quarter.

    Digital assets have rallied in 2023 amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will ease off interest rates. Inflation data Friday has helped shift the needle.

  • Huawei's Meng Wanzhou faces uphill battle in reversing flat revenue, plummeting profits

    Huawei Technologies Co chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou faces an uphill battle in finding new growth for the Chinese telecommunications giant as she takes up the top role of rotating chairwoman on Saturday, after the sanctions-hit company reported flat revenue growth and plummeting profits in 2022. Privately-held Huawei recorded 642.3 billion yuan (US$90.9 billion) in sales for the full year 2022, representing slim 0.9 per cent growth compared to 636.8 billion yuan in 2021, the company said

  • Three Stocks Turn $10,000 To $25,265 In Just 3 Months

    Investors enjoyed a small S&P 500 rally in March. But there were much more lucrative places to put money in the month.

  • China Probes Former Bank of China Chairman Liu Liange

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities opened a probe into former Bank of China Ltd. Chairman Liu Liange, the most senior banker to become implicated in a broad crackdown on corruption in the financial sector that was unleashed in late 2021. Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredUS Stocks Extend Rally as Traders Eye Peak Rates: Markets WrapHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Flori

  • One of the world’s richest men knows why Silicon Valley Bank really failed: ‘People on iPhones’

    Stephen Schwartzman, worth $42 billion and at the head of a firm managing almost $1 trillion, says social media is what doomed the bank.

  • Procrastinators, Rejoice: The 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nomura Says US Money Supply Plunge Is ‘Elephant in the Room’ for Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A Nomura Holdings Inc. strategist is warning that investors are overlooking a crucial clue as they grapple with the path of US inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response. Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentStocks Rally as Traders Eye Peak Ra

  • Virgin Orbit’s sudden collapse is the latest in a series of high-risk failures by Richard Branson

    The satellite deployment startup founded by Branson is letting go of the bulk of its staff, citing an “inability to secure meaningful funding.”

  • Dow Jones Rises 150 Points After Cool Inflation Data; 6 Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones rose Friday after key inflation data, with the release of the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

  • Seven Dividend Stocks for Uncertain Economic Times

    Treasuries aren't the only refuge in a slowdown. Dividend names also "can provide a margin of safety," says UBS.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $23.58, marking a -1.71% move from the previous day.

  • Activision Stock Is Too Cheap: Analysts. They Expect Sale to Microsoft to Close.

    Wall Street "currently undervalues" the likelihood that regulators will allow the merger to be completed, according to New Street Research.