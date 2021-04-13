U.S. markets open in 7 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,116.00
    -4.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,625.00
    -6.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,783.25
    -25.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,224.90
    -5.70 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.96
    +0.26 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.10
    -5.60 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.88
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1903
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6750
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.91
    +0.22 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3754
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5770
    +0.2010 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,970.82
    +775.23 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,303.13
    +8.54 (+0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,889.12
    -26.63 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,751.61
    +212.88 (+0.72%)
     

Credit Suisse nominates Christian Gellerstad to board of Swiss entity

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen in Zurich
ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group said it nominated wealth management expert Christian Gellerstad for election to the board of directors of its Swiss entity at the annual general meeting on April 30.

Urs Rohner, who is not standing for re-election as chairman of the group, is also stepping down from the board of directors of the Swiss entity, Credit Suisse said in a statement on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Caroline Copley)

