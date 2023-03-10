U.S. markets close in 2 hours 53 minutes

Silicon Valley Bank becomes largest to fail since financial crisis

Credit Suisse says Swiss financial regulator ended review of remarks made by Chairman

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the Credit Suisse bank in Geneva,

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said late on Friday that it has been informed by the Swiss financial regulator that it has concluded its review regarding remarks made by Chairman Axel Lehmann on the bank's outflows in December.

"FINMA does not see any reason to open a regulatory proceeding," Credit Suisse said in a statement released after market close in Zurich. "The review by FINMA has therefore been concluded."

(Reporting by Noele Illien, Editing by Louise Heavens)

