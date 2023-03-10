Credit Suisse says Swiss financial regulator ended review of remarks made by Chairman

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse said late on Friday that it has been informed by the Swiss financial regulator that it has concluded its review regarding remarks made by Chairman Axel Lehmann on the bank's outflows in December.

"FINMA does not see any reason to open a regulatory proceeding," Credit Suisse said in a statement released after market close in Zurich. "The review by FINMA has therefore been concluded."

(Reporting by Noele Illien, Editing by Louise Heavens)