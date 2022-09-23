U.S. markets open in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,753.00
    -19.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,008.00
    -141.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,498.50
    -67.00 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,716.60
    -11.20 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.55
    -1.94 (-2.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,672.10
    -9.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    19.50
    -0.12 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9760
    -0.0078 (-0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.76
    -0.23 (-0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1163
    -0.0092 (-0.81%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.4670
    +0.1320 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,183.27
    +104.65 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.05
    +12.52 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,100.82
    -58.70 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,153.83
    -159.30 (-0.58%)
     

Credit Suisse shares hit record low after report bank is looking to raise cash

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Switzerland's national flag flies in front of the headquarters of Swiss bank Credit Suisse in Zurich

LONDON (Reuters) - Credit Suisse shares dropped to a record low on Friday after a Reuters report said the company is looking to raise fresh cash.

Credit Suisse has started sounding out investors for a capital hike for the fourth time in seven years as it attempts a radical overhaul of its investment bank, which could include exiting the U.S. market, two sources told Reuters.

Shares in Credit Suisse fell over 7% in early trade to a record low of 4.26 francs.

Including Friday's move, shares are down over 50% this year and are on track for their worst yearly performance since 2008.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse Denies Reports It’s Weighing Exit of US Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG shares slumped to a record low after the bank was forced to deny a Reuters report that it is considering exiting the US market, signaling that doubts still remain over the troubled lender’s upcoming strategy revamp. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming f

  • Gold Wavers After Japan Intervention, Central Banks’ Rate Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold fluctuated after Japan intervened in the foreign exchange market and central banks around the world followed the Federal Reserve with further monetary policy tightening.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyPutin's Order for 300,000 Fighters Drives Ru

  • Funds flock to Southeast Asian startups as China loses sheen

    Southeast Asian startups are enjoying a boom in fundraising exercises by venture and buyout funds that are chasing bigger returns and turning away from regulatory turmoil in Chinese markets, even at the risk of slower growth. Firms such as Insignia Ventures Partners and SoftBank-backed East Ventures are among those that have raised a combined total of billions for startups over the past year as the region's 650 million people take to digital platforms. "Some of the world's largest institutions are coming up with strategies now to invest and deploy capital into regions like Southeast Asia, which six to seven years ago may not have even had the ability to absorb cheques of a large enough size," said Vishal Harnal, a managing partner at venture fund 500 Global, with $2.8 billion in assets.

  • Why Beyond Meat Stock Got Raked Over the Coals Thursday Morning

    Wall Street is getting increasingly bearish on the maker of plant-based meat substitutes. Blame the economy.

  • UniCredit to significantly raise 2022 guidance, confident also on 2023 - CEO

    MILAN (Reuters) -UniCredit will significantly improve its guidance for the current year when it presents third quarter results after hitting distribution goals on 2021, the Italian bank's CEO said, expressing confidence also on next year. The upbeat comments delivered by Chief Executive Andrea Orcel at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference in London drove UniCredit shares up 6% by 1111 GMT, also lifting other banking shares. Orcel said UniCredit had embarked on an industrial transformation which gave it strong commercial momentum, had ample provisions to absorb new impaired loans and could more than offset any weakness in fee income thanks to rising interest rates.

  • Airbus says bigger A220 jetliner makes sense at right time

    Europe's Airbus on Friday gave the strongest hint yet that it plans to launch a bigger version of its 110 to 130-seat A220 passenger jet while pledging to act only at the right time. A stretched version of the lightweight Canadian-designed airplane makes a lot of sense, "but we don't want to be right too early", Chief Executive Guillaume Faury told investors. The A220 was developed by Canada's Bombardier in a bid to break into the main part of the jet market but struggled to keep up with the investments needed to challenge Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing and Bombardier sold the project to Airbus in 2018.

  • Exclusive-Credit Suisse sounds out investors about capital hike -sources

    Credit Suisse is sounding out investors for fresh cash, two people familiar with the matter said, approaching them for the fourth time in around seven years as it attempts a radical overhaul of its investment bank. Various scenarios are under discussion for the investment bank, including the most drastic option of largely exiting the U.S. market, two sources said. Credit Suisse shares fell by as much as 8.3% in early trade on Friday, hitting their lowest level on record.

  • Made.com Seeks Buyer as Inflation Hits Furniture Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Online furniture store Made.com Group Plc put itself up for sale after the cost-of-living crisis and supply-chain snarls severely disrupted a business that boomed during Covid-19 lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyPutin's Order for 300,000 Fig

  • NIO Inc. (NIO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    NIO Inc. (NIO) closed at $18.35 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.27% move from the prior day.

  • Ukraine Latest: Annexation Votes Start in Russian-Occupied Areas

    (Bloomberg) -- On the eve of the war’s seven-month mark, voting began Friday in four Moscow-occupied territories on whether to join Russia. Ukraine’s government and its allies have slammed the referendums as shams, reminiscent of a similar ballot in Crimea in 2014 ahead of annexation. “We cannot -- we will not -- allow President Putin to get away with it,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday. Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic

  • Tightening liquidity may force Indian banks to compete harder for deposits

    Indian banks may be forced to compete harder to boost deposits amid tightening liquidity and rising credit demand ahead of the festive season, analysts warned. Indian banking system liquidity slipped into deficit for the first time in nearly 40 months earlier this week, prompting the Reserve Bank of India to infuse funds into the system. "We think the real challenge is the gap between deposit growth and loan growth, as deposit growth is weak, at 9.5% YoY – a good 600 bps below loan growth," said Suresh Ganapathy, head of financials research at Macquarie.

  • Stockholm bourse fines SAS over late pilot strike statement

    SAS said on Friday the Stockholm bourse's disciplinary committee had slapped the airline with a fine relating to its information handling in connection with the outbreak of a pilot strike on July 4. SAS said reporters outside the venue in Stockholm for the mediation had been informed of the breakdown in talks and the strike a few minutes before the company published a statement on the news. It said Nasdaq Stockholm had therefore given it a fine corresponding to three times SAS's annual fee to the stock exchange.

  • Thailand to Lift Emergency as Covid Declared Not Dangerous

    (Bloomberg) -- Thailand will end a nationwide state of emergency declared in the wake of Covid outbreak after the Southeast Asian nation downgraded the virus from a “dangerous” communicable disease to one that only requires surveillance.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global Eco

  • Stocks slip following Fed-induced sell-off

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are moving after the Fed's interest rate hike on Wednesday.

  • Why Wall Street’s Top Banks Are Betting Oil Will Stage a Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil is set to rebound in the fourth quarter, according to some of Wall Street’s leading banks, as low inventories and sustained demand underpin a recovery despite growing concerns of a global slowdown.Most Read from BloombergJapan to Restore Visa-Free Travel From Oct. 11 as Covid Pandemic Recedes South Korea President Caught on Hot Mic Insulting US CongressUnless Rents Rise, Housing Is Set Up for an Epic CrashA Great Copper Squeeze Is Coming for the Global EconomyPutin's Order for

  • Audits of Chinese Companies Start to Face U.S. Inspections

    The Public Company Accounting Oversight Board is to determine whether Alibaba, Yum China and other firms can keep their listings on American stock exchanges.

  • ‘It’s Time to Buy on the Dip’: Cathie Wood Snaps Up These 2 Stocks Under $10

    On Wednesday, the Fed bumped up interest rates again, its third 75-basis point hike since June, and signaled that there could be two more such hikes by the end of this year. The conventional wisdom has the Fed acting properly, and aggressively, in an attempt to counter inflation raging at 40-year high levels. But conventional wisdom isn’t always right – and we can learn a lot by consulting the contrarians. Few top investors are more contrarian than Cathie Wood. The founder and manager of ARK Inv

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Billionaire investor Carl Icahn warns ‘the worst is yet to come’ for investors and compares U.S. inflation to the fall of the Roman empire

    “We printed up too much money, and just thought the party would never end,” Icahn said, adding that with the Fed raising rates to fight inflation, "the party's over."

  • “That Which Drops the Most, Bounces the Most”: Ken Fisher’s Top 10 Growth Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at billionaire Ken Fisher’s top 10 growth stock picks. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at Ken Fisher’s Top 5 Growth Stock Picks. Ken Fisher is an American billionaire investor and financial analyst. Mr. Fisher is the hedge fund manager of Fisher […]