Credit Suisse shares hit record low after report bank is looking to raise cash
LONDON (Reuters) - Credit Suisse shares dropped to a record low on Friday after a Reuters report said the company is looking to raise fresh cash.
Credit Suisse has started sounding out investors for a capital hike for the fourth time in seven years as it attempts a radical overhaul of its investment bank, which could include exiting the U.S. market, two sources told Reuters.
Shares in Credit Suisse fell over 7% in early trade to a record low of 4.26 francs.
Including Friday's move, shares are down over 50% this year and are on track for their worst yearly performance since 2008.
