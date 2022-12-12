U.S. markets open in 4 hours 3 minutes

Credit Suisse’s Stoehr Leaves in Most Senior China Exit

Cathy Chan
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s chief executive officer of Greater China, Carsten Stoehr, is leaving the embattled bank, marking the most senior departure for its China business.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Stoehr, who is also chairman of the board of Credit Suisse (Hong Kong) Ltd. and Credit Suisse Securities (Hong Kong) Ltd., will depart effective Dec. 15, according to an internal memo that was confirmed by a Hong Kong-based spokeswoman. Eugene Fung, co-head of the global financing & products group, will take over as chairman of the two entities.

Stoehr’s exit comes after the lender this year reached agreement with its partner to gain 100% control of its securities venture in mainland China. But the bank, dogged by losses and a major global restructuring, has also made deep cuts to its workforce in China, letting go of at least one-third of its investment-banking workforce and about 40% of research staff, people familiar have said earlier.

The bank is still awaiting final approvals to expand its scope of operations in China, more than two years after it gained majority control of its venture.

Fung came back to Credit Suisse in October after working at BFAM Partners, a hedge fund. From 2008 to 2016, he worked at Zurich-based lender in a variety of roles in Asia-Pacific, including running trading for equity derivatives and cash.

Stoehr, who rejoined the firm in 2016 and then led the APAC financing group, was appointed CEO for Greater China in 2018, replacing Mervyn Chow who joined Hillhouse Capital Management. He led the bank’s expansion across investment banking, wealth and asset management in the region.

(Adds details on Fung in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

