Credit Suisse Veteran Banker Alois Mueller Retiring From Lender, Sources Say

(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG banker Alois Mueller is retiring from the Swiss lender, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mueller, most recently head of Credit Suisse’s private markets group in Asia Pacific and co-chair of its global private equity investment committee, plans to leave the firm at the end of April, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. He may pursue other job opportunities after a career break, the people said.

Mueller, who started his career in Switzerland and counts more than 35 years of banking experience in Europe and Asia, is likely to remain based in Hong Kong, they added.

A representative for Credit Suisse declined to comment.

He joined Credit Suisse more than six years ago in Zurich, and relocated to Hong Kong in 2021 to help lead the bank’s private and alternative markets business in the region, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He was previously a managing director and head of north Asia at Rothschild’s wealth management business, and prior to that worked at UBS Group AG for more than 20 years in Zurich and Hong Kong.

Mueller’s departure follows other senior resignations at Credit Suisse in recent weeks. Those include Lim Zi-Kuan, until recently head of mergers and acquisitions for Southeast Asia, and who’s joining Deutsche Bank AG as its co-head of M&A for Asia, Bloomberg News has reported. Bankers at Credit Suisse are facing a period of uncertainty after the lender was forced into a deal with larger rival UBS in March.

