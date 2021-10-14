U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

Credit Union Of Colorado Opens Its Newest Full-service Office In Broomfield

·2 min read

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Credit Union of Colorado will celebrate the grand opening of its full-service Broomfield office from October 15-22, 2021. The new office is the credit union's 18th location statewide.

Credit Union of Colorado - Here to Help
Credit Union of Colorado - Here to Help

Located at 1990 West 10th Avenue [on the west side of Highway 287, just south of 10th Avenue], the open layout of the Broomfield office provides a more integrated approach to helping members. The credit union offers the latest in convenience banking – featuring a full-service office with lobby service center, safe deposit boxes, drive-up tellers and a surcharge-free drive-up ATM. Credit Union of Colorado also provides its members with the convenience of digital banking with remote check deposit. Credit Union of Colorado invites Broomfield area members and the community to stop by Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 5:30 pm, or Saturday 9:00 am to 1:00 pm to receive in person "here to help" service.

"Credit Union of Colorado's new presence in Broomfield is a reflection of our growing membership base in the community," says Josh Houde, regional branch manager at Credit Union of Colorado. "Many of our members enjoy the convenience of our digital banking services, including access to thousands of surcharge-free ATMs. However, there is no substitute for banking face-to-face, allowing us to build strong, trustworthy relationships with our members."

For every person that visits during the grand opening celebration, Credit Union of Colorado will donate $5 to Broomfield FISH, a local organization dedicated to feeding families in our community. Visitors can also enter to win a grand prize of $500 or one of many other great prizes. For the official rules, visit CUofCO.org/BroomfieldGO. A local coffee truck will be on location the morning of Friday, October 15th and visitors will also enjoy a sweet surprise in the afternoon.

Founded in 1934, Credit Union of Colorado is one of the largest credit unions in the state and is deeply connected to the communities where its members live and work. The credit union's "here to help" culture is demonstrated by its strong support of local communities through financial donations, promotional sponsorships and employee volunteerism. With more than 85 years of experience, Credit Union of Colorado is a stable, member-owned financial institution with more than $2 billion in assets serving more than 140,000 members. The Credit Union of Colorado Foundation supports education and emergency human services programs through college scholarships and grants to nonprofit organizations.

Contacts:
Tammy Stratton
Spearca Communications
tammy@spearcadenver.com
303.947.6531

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/credit-union-of-colorado-opens-its-newest-full-service-office-in-broomfield-301400725.html

SOURCE Credit Union of Colorado

