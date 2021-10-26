U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

Credit Union Expert Scott Hinkle Joins DoubleCheck Solutions Board of Directors

·3 min read

An early investor in DoubleCheck adds deep financial services and investment experience to the board

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleCheck Solutions™, a financial technology company addressing outdated overdraft and non-sufficient fund (NSF) practices with practical software solutions, today added more credit union industry expertise to its board of directors with the appointment of Scott Hinkle, J.D., CFP, Principal and Credit Union Practice Leader at Acumen Insurance Solutions.

Hinkle specializes in working with CEOs, CFOs, and key executives of credit unions, nonprofits, and successful businesses to maximize the efficient use of financial assets in his role at Acumen Insurance Solutions. Hinkle previously worked at Grant, Hinkle & Jacobs as a managing partner and as vice president at Wood, Guttman & Bogart Insurance brokers. He received a B.A., Business Economics from the University of California Santa Barbara and a J.D., Law from Concord Law School at Purdue University Global. He is also a member of the California State Bar.

As an early investor in DoubleCheck Solutions, the company was eager to add Hinkle to its board of directors. "Scott's intimate knowledge of our products, leadership, and the market will make an immediate positive impact on the company and our customers," said Bill Amelio, Executive Chairman and Co-CEO of DoubleCheck Solutions. "Credit Unions are trying to figure out in real-time how to most effectively address member overdrafts. Scott has had an extensive career successfully advising credit unions on how to develop and implement best practices. We are thrilled to have him join our board and formalize our relationship."

DoubleCheck's overdraft and NSF solutions equip customers with notifications, so they are informed about NSF transactions and given extra time to act in advance. They can proactively correct the situation before any payments are declined. Through DoubleCheck's cloud-based solution, members are given a grace period during which time they can add funds to their account and also choose to cover overdraft and NSF transactions with cash, credit card, or a third-party payment service. This ensures priority payments chosen by customers, like rent, mortgage, and utilities, are made first.

"As an early investor and ongoing stakeholder in DoubleCheck, I truly believe in the company's vision and passion for giving financial institutions and their customers the ability to proactively address non-sufficient funds," said Scott Hinkle, J.D., CFP, Principal and Credit Union Practice Leader at Acumen Insurance Solutions. "DoubleCheck has a unique, differentiated, and powerful solution, and I am excited to join the team to support their ongoing success in solving this problematic banking issue."

To learn more about DoubleCheck Solutions, visit: www.mydoublecheck.com

Connect with DoubleCheck Solutions on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/doublecheck-solutions

Follow DoubleCheck Solutions on Twitter: @DoublecheckS

About DoubleCheck Solutions

DoubleCheck, built by bankers for bankers, notifies consumers and small businesses in real-time if they have non-sufficient funds in their account and allows them to alter the financial institution's decisions on what gets paid, using a range of payment methods. DoubleCheck embraces the mission of solving the most common banking problems of our times: outdated overdraft practices that place an unnecessary burden on consumers, small businesses, and financial institutions. www.mydoublecheck.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/credit-union-expert-scott-hinkle-joins-doublecheck-solutions-board-of-directors-301407885.html

SOURCE DoubleCheck Solutions

