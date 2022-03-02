U.S. markets close in 2 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,393.22
    +86.96 (+2.02%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,961.92
    +666.97 (+2.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,749.48
    +217.02 (+1.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,062.13
    +53.62 (+2.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.60
    +6.19 (+5.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.20
    -21.60 (-1.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.30 (-1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1130
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8440
    +0.1370 (+8.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3381
    +0.0055 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5860
    +0.6960 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,636.79
    -151.39 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    980.17
    -17.37 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.69 (-1.68%)
     

New Credit Union Rules Strengthen the Sector and Further Protect Depositors

·1 min read

TORONTO, March 2, 2022 /CNW/ - The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) is pleased the Government of Ontario announced the new Credit Unions and Caisses Populaires Act, 2020 (CUCPA 2020) came into force.

FSRA Logo (CNW Group/Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario)
FSRA Logo (CNW Group/Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario)

With this announcement, the three new credit union Rules that FSRA developed – Sound Business and Financial Practices Rule, Capital Adequacy Requirements Rule and Liquidity Adequacy Requirements Rule – came into force.

"FSRA is proud to be building a stronger regulatory framework so credit unions can expand their business activities prudently and safely," said FSRA EVP of Credit Union and Insurance Prudential, Mehrdad Rastan. "The Rules bring credit unions in line with current industry standards across multiple jurisdictions and enhance protection for depositors."

The Rules are informed by best practices and standards in other sectors and jurisdictions. The Rules modernize and strengthen the credit union framework by setting new requirements for credit union governance, risk management and other operations, which align more closely to international standards.

FSRA thanks stakeholders and the public for their active participation in the committees and for their valuable input during the consultations.

The Rules are available on FSRA's website:

Learn more:
FSRA continues to work on behalf of all stakeholders, including consumers, to ensure financial safety, fairness, and choice for everyone. Learn more at www.fsrao.ca.

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/02/c3871.html

Recommended Stories

  • Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money

    Pretty much everything in life costs money, including financial services. One mutual fund firm — Vanguard, already famous for its relatively low fees — is changing its expense ratios with the aim of returning a total of $1 billion in … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Is Giving $1 Billion Back to Investors? Are You Entitled to Some Money appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Numbers That Should Make Novavax Shareholders Smile

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) missed Wall Street's revenue estimate in the fourth quarter of 2021. As proof, the vaccine maker's shares rose on Tuesday after Novavax's Q4 update following the market close on Monday. Here are two numbers that should especially make Novavax shareholders smile.

  • SoFi CEO talks rising interest rates, expansion plans, and sponsoring a football stadium

    SoFi CEO Anthony Noto joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the rising rate environment will affect the demand for financial services, SoFi's 2022 growth plans, and naming the SoFi stadium in Los Angeles.

  • Ford just shocked the system: analyst

    Wall Street begins to weigh in on a major transformation just unveiled at Ford.

  • Why Palantir Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) are falling today despite gains for the broader market. The company's stock was down roughly 4.8% as of 12:40 p.m. ET Wednesday in conjunction with the announcement of a new partnership with Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: J). Palantir stock has been volatile in recent months and has seen particularly turbulent trading following its fourth-quarter report in mid-February, so it's difficult to say how much of today's movement is connected to the news of the Jacobs partnership or other catalysts at play.

  • This 6.7%-Yielding Dividend Stock Took Another Step Towards Delivering on a Big Promise

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) recently increased its distribution by 15%, pushing its yield to an attractive 6.7%. The energy company took another step toward achieving that target this week after agreeing to sell its interest in its Canadian operations. The deal will help strengthen its balance sheet and finance its U.S. expansion, potentially freeing up cash flow for further dividend increases.

  • Why Rivian Stock Plunged Again Today

    An analyst price target cut combined with the need to raise prices on its trucks is hitting the stock today.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Why Paysafe Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE), a payments platform, were skyrocketing this morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Investors reacted positively to the company beating analysts' consensus estimate for revenue in the quarter and pushed the tech stock up by 10% as of 10:29 a.m. ET. Paysafe's sales of $371.7 million in the fourth quarter were essentially flat on a year-over-year basis, but that revenue easily beat Wall Street's consensus estimate of $357.4 million for the quarter.

  • Why First Solar's Stock Is Falling Today

    Poor fourth-quarter cash flow and weak guidance have investors seeing gray skies ahead for this solar panel maker.

  • Here’s exactly how much money is in the average savings account in America (and psst: it’s a lot more than you might guess)

    While there’s no magic number as to the amount of money someone should have in savings, experts agree that at least having an emergency fund — anywhere from 3-to-9 months of expenses — in savings is imperative. But accounts with higher APYs do exist.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), a leading Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company, were sliding this morning after the company reported slowing EV sales yesterday. Investors may also be reacting to news that another EV competitor is raising prices due to rising costs. Nio said yesterday that its vehicle deliveries increased 10% in February, compared to the same time a year ago.

  • Why Roblox Stock Slumped 21.7% in February

    Investors lost confidence in Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) in the second month of 2022 after the company reported underwhelming revenue and user growth for the fourth quarter of 2021. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, shares of the gaming platform dropped 21.7% in February. On Feb. 15, Roblox released its earnings report for Q4 2021.

  • Russian Stocks in London Wipe Out 98% of Value in Two Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- U.K.-listed depositary receipts of Russian companies are evaporating in value as sanctions take effect. Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26The Dow Jones Russia GDR Index, which track

  • Should You Consider Investing in Docusign (DOCU)?

    Longleaf Partners Fund, a Memphis-based fund under Southeastern Asset Management, published its “Longleaf Partners Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Longleaf Partners Fund added 6.18% in the fourth quarter, taking returns for the full year to 23.58%, well ahead of its absolute return goal. However, the S&P […]

  • Putin signs decree to prohibit leaving Russia with more than $10,000 in foreign currency

    The move comes in response to the crippling sanctions Western nations have imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, which this week tanked the ruble and sent Russians flocking to banks and ATMs.

  • Cisco explores ways to sweeten pay as it hunts for 5,000 more workers

    With stocks on the decline, Cisco joins other big tech companies taking a fresh look at what they offer workers and recruits.

  • Nordstrom stock jumps on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss why Nordstrom stock is soaring after the company reported earnings.

  • Here's Why Now Is the Best Time to Buy Moderna

    It's clear that those who bought shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) at the end of 2019 have reason to be happy. Right now actually may be the best time to invest in Moderna. Let's take a closer look at Moderna's story so far -- and what's ahead.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Nasdaq's 4 Worst-Performing February Stocks?

    Investors are finally starting to think about the sustainability of many tech companies' business models.