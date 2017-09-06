Service Credit Union Selects nCino to Support Business Services Initiatives

WILMINGTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

nCino, the worldwide leader in cloud banking, today announced that $3 billion-asset Service Credit Union (SCU) has selected its Bank Operating System to streamline and automate business deposit account opening and commercial lending processes.

SCU provides business services to organizations of all types and sizes throughout New Hampshire, North Dakota and Massachusetts. Its Business Services department is expanding quickly, and the credit union required a sophisticated operations platform to help support and maintain that growth. With nCino’s Bank Operating System, SCU gains a single, secure cloud-based platform, built on Salesforce.com that combines customer relationship management (CRM), loan origination and deposit account opening, workflow, enterprise content management, business process management, digital engagement and instant reporting.

“Moving to nCino supports our mission to automate manual processes across the institution, freeing our employees to focus on more strategic activities,” said David Weed, Assistant Vice President of Business Services at SCU. “The Bank Operating System will allow us to meet increased commercial lending and business deposit account opening demand with more speed and confidence, bringing about new internal efficiencies and an enhanced business member service experience.”

nCino will help eliminate redundancies, such as multiple account entry points, from SCU’s business deposit account opening process. The Bank Operating System simplifies account opening by reducing paperwork, automating formerly manual tasks and shortening overall onboarding time. Because nCino’s deposit account opening capabilities are fully mobile-enabled, SCU employees will be empowered to securely engage members at any location and on any device. The 360-degree view provided to the credit union’s employees will allow them to offer more personalized, relevant offers to members from the very first interaction.

Having this holistic member view will enable SCU to facilitate a more seamless experience across its entire Business Services department. Replacing several point solutions with a centralized platform via nCino also grants SCU new transparency into its commercial loan portfolio. In 2016, SCU was recognized as the number two credit union for loan portfolio growth in the country. The credit union saw an opportunity with nCino to fulfill commercial loans with even more productivity, speed and accuracy from application to funding.

“Service Credit Union understands the connection between optimizing processes and creating meaningful member interactions,” explained Paul Clarkson, Senior Vice President of Community and Regional Financial Institutions at nCino. “By leveraging the power of nCino’s Bank Operating System, Service Credit Union can effectively scale its commercial portfolio and member onboarding, without compromising on quality or attention to service.”

About nCino

nCino is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. With its Bank Operating System, built on the Salesforce platform, financial institutions can deliver the speed and digital experience that customers expect, backed by the quality and transparency that bankers need. Follow @nCino or visit www.ncino.com.

About Service Credit Union

Established in 1957, Service Credit Union (SCU) was founded as Portsmouth Air Force Base Federal Credit Union to assist military personnel and their families. Since then, SCU has grown to over $3 billion in assets and provides financial services to more than 240,000 members. SCU now serves those living or working in the state of N.H. or the Falmouth, Mass. area and their families. SCU's 700 employees provide financial services at 51 walk-in locations throughout N.H., N.D., Mass. and Germany. SCU has two wholly owned subsidiaries that offer insurance and financing services to consumers and businesses.

