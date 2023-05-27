creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CSQ) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:CSQ) future prospects. creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft operates as a digital small and medium-sized enterprises financing company in Germany. The €16m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of €784k and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €2.1m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on creditshelf's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Check out our latest analysis for creditshelf

According to some industry analysts covering creditshelf, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of €600k in 2023. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 94%, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for creditshelf given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that creditshelf has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning growth company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Next Steps:

There are too many aspects of creditshelf to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – creditshelf's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of essential aspects you should further examine:

Historical Track Record: What has creditshelf's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on creditshelf's board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here