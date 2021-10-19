U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,519.63
    +33.17 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,457.31
    +198.70 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.09
    +107.28 (+0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,275.91
    +8.07 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.97
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.90
    -0.60 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.71
    -0.17 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1639
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.0510 (+3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    +0.0068 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3700
    +0.0580 (+0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,054.47
    +2,305.15 (+3.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,481.22
    +17.87 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Credo AI launches out of stealth with $5.5 million to help companies with "ethical AI"

Connie Loizos
·3 min read

There are many in the world of AI who worry about its implications. One of those people is Navrina Singh, a former product manager for Qualcomm, then Microsoft, who saw firsthand at Microsoft how a Twitter bot it developed in 2016 as an experiment in "conversational understanding," was, to quote The Verge, "taught to be a racist asshole in less than a day."

Microsoft's mishap is but one of a long string of examples of AI gone wrong. In 2019, an algorithm sold by the health services company Optum to predict which patients will benefit from extra medical care was found by researchers to badly misjudge the health needs of the sickest Black patients. Credit-scoring AI systems have repeatedly been found to be sexist.

While many larger companies have assembled teams to tackle the ethical problems arising from the massive troves of data they collects then use to train their machine learning models, progress on this front has hardly been smooth. In the meantime, smaller AI-powered companies that can't afford teams of individuals are largely winging it.

Enter Singh's company, Credo AI, a SaaS outfit that's today taking the wraps off $5.5 million in funding that it has raised from Decibel, Village Global and AI Fund.

The company's promise is pretty straightforward as she explains it, even as it's managing the complex. Singh and her current team of 15 employees have developed a risk framework that companies can use to deploy their AI systems with greater confidence. It's not so much that the startup's tech is revolutionary (is our understanding) but rather that Credo addresses what is often a lack of accountability within organizations by giving them a control panel with the tools to manage the risks that their use of AI can introduce otherwise.

"What many companies haven't really figured out is that there is a lack of common language and alignment on what 'good' looks like in AI governance, so organizations are really looking for help with that standardization," she says.

Credo's software is not a one-size-fits all offering, Singh notes. Different organizations see different impacts from their models, and even within so-called industry verticals, individual companies often have different objectives. "Fairness is not defined within different sectors," says Singh, who points as an example to financial services, where much is getting redefined on an ongoing basis by federal banking agencies. "What is fairness for fraud mean? What is fairness for credit underwriting?"

Rather than wait for answers, says Singh, Credo AI works with companies to align on what their own values are, then it offers them the tools to manage accordingly, including to add additional metrics, and different stakeholders. "We want to enable your data science team to collaborate with your compliance team, your executive to collaborate with your machine-earning person, your product manager to collaborate with your risk manager," says Singh.

Credo AI want to help companies avoid those face-palm moments -- or worse.

Certainly, it's a big market opportunity. According to data published earlier this year by the International Data Corporation (IDC), worldwide revenue for the AI market, including software, hardware, and services, was expected to grow 16.4% year over year in 2021 to $327.5 billion. By 2024, said IDC, the market is expected to break the $500 billion mark.

As companies spend more on AI, they'll presumably need more help to make sure it's performing the way they expect and not causing harm. Indeed, if Singh has her way, working with Credo AI will one day serve as a kind of stamp that companies use to advertise their focus on ethical AI.

"If we do our jobs right," says Singh, "I want anyone who's building in good AI to be associated with Credo AI. That is certainly our aspiration."

Recommended Stories

  • Why Coinbase Stock Kept Going Up Today

    Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) gained ground on Tuesday following new partnership announcements with Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and the NBA. For Facebook, Coinbase will be offering support for its Novi digital-payments platform, which runs on cryptocurrency Pax Dollar. According to CoinDesk, Coinbase has also secured a partnership with the NBA.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Microsoft in 2014, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) went public in 1986, and investors who bought some shares of its IPO are sitting on some massive multibagger gains today. In fact, investors who invested $1,000 in Microsoft on Feb. 4, 2014 -- the day Satya Nadella succeeded Steve Ballmer as the tech giant's third CEO -- have watched that investment blossom to more than $8,400. Let's look back at how Microsoft became a growth stock again under Nadella's leadership.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Demand Grows For Next-Gen Security

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • S.Africa's MTN and Vodacom join Telkom in temporary spectrum lawsuit

    South Africa's two biggest mobile operators, MTN and Vodacom, have joined number three Telkom in a lawsuit to stop the regulator withdrawing temporary frequency spectrum assigned at the start of the COVID-19 outbreak. The temporary spectrum allowed the operators to deliver faster connectivity to customers to meet a surge in data demand as large numbers of people shifted last year to working and studying from home. MTN and Vodacom have also used the temporary frequencies to launch 5G networks.

  • Can 'Squid Game' Propel Netflix To A Strong Q3 Earnings Report?

    Netflix’s latest hit "Squid Game" has taken the streaming world by storm. According to Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), "Squid Game" is the streaming giant's biggest series launch ever. The Korean thriller series outpaced hits such as "Tiger King," "The Queen’s Gambit" and "Bridgerton." SimilarWeb Ltd (NYSE: SMWB) is a digital intelligence and data provider for companies and investors. Similarweb curated data within its Investor Intelligence department that gives insight into Netflix’s web traffic ah

  • What Google CEO Sundar Pichai says about privacy legislation, return-to-work effort

    Google CEO Sundar Pichai opened up Monday during a Wall Street Journal event about two top-of-mind issues — how the company's giant workforce is returning to the office and privacy concerns that have dogged the tech industry. Google, which is owned by Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq:GOOGL) and has more than 36,000 employees in the Bay Area, Pichai said local offices are seeing 20% to 30% occupation rates, according to an account on CNBC of his remarks. In New York City, where Google also has about 12,000 employees, offices are now about half full.

  • China Weighs Opening Tencent, ByteDance Content to Search, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China is considering asking media companies from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to ByteDance Ltd. to let rivals access and display their content in search results, a move that could further eradicate online barriers and shake up the internet advertising arena.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Ti

  • The NFT Market Is Already Centralized

    Companies like OpenSea and Coinbase are gearing up for a centralized future.

  • Greater Demand for Cybersecurity, Including Identity & Access Management Software Solutions, Could be Boosting These Stocks

    Photo by Yiorgos Ntrahas on Unsplash The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. As the world becomes increasingly digitized, cybersecurity threats simultaneously mount. The COVID-19 pandemic and a push towards remote work have intensified the threats of data leaks, breaches, ransomware attacks and other cybersecurity concerns. It seems as if cybersecurity attacks are everywhere nowaday

  • Dogecoin Tests Resistance At $0.2450

    Dogecoin settled above the 50 EMA and made an attempt to get above $0.2450.

  • Microsoft Leaders Warned Bill Gates Over 'Inappropriate' Emails

    Microsoft executives warned Bill Gates in 2008 about inappropriate emails he had sent to a female employee, a Microsoft spokesman said Monday. The warning involved messages in which Gates, who at the time was a full-time employee and the company’s chair, asked an employee out on a date. Senior Microsoft executives learned of the emails in 2008, according to Frank Shaw, a Microsoft spokesperson. “These emails proposed meeting outside of work and off campus,” Shaw said. “While flirtatious, they we

  • REvil ransomware group goes dark after its Tor sites were hijacked

    REvil, the notorious Russian-linked ransomware gang responsible for the high-profile cyberattacks on Kaseya, Travelex and JBS earlier this year, has disappeared again after its Tor payment portal and data leak blog were allegedly hijacked. The shutdown comes weeks after the group re-emerged following a months-long hiatus, during which the group went quiet after facing heat from the U.S. government in response to its attack on Kaseya, which resulted in thousands of companies becoming infected with ransomware. News of the shutdown was first claimed in a post on a known criminal forum by a threat actor known to be affiliated with the REvil operation, first discovered by Recorded Future's Dmitry Smilyanets.

  • Analyst Report: Fortinet, Inc.

    Fortinet is a cybersecurity vendor that sells products, support, and services to small and midsize businesses, enterprises, and government entities. Its products include unified threat management appliances, firewalls, network security, and its security platform, Security Fabric. Services revenue is primarily from FortiGuard security subscriptions and FortiCare technical support. At the end of 2019, products were 37% of revenue and services were 63% of sales. The California-based company sells products worldwide, with the Americas representing 43% of sales in 2019.

  • Brave’s privacy-first search engine is now built in to its browser

    Brave is now using its privacy-focused search engine as the default in its browser, replacing Google.

  • Index when? IndexNow, say Bing and Yandex; Tuesday’s daily brief

    Plus, industry insights for technical SEOs and the brands that hire them, courtesy of Aira and Women in Tech SEO. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.

  • Layer 2’s Bring the Spotlight Back from Layer 1’s With Growing TVL

    Smart contract platforms — Terra, Solana and Avalanche, to name a few — had a summer to remember. Terra’s LUNA rocketed 421% between June 1 and Sept. 30 and its fellow Layer 1s (L1s) Avalanche and Solana also delivered triple-digit returns. Now Layer 2s (L2s), which make Ethereum transactions more affordable and faster by executing them … Layer 2’s Bring the Spotlight Back from Layer 1’s With Growing TVL Read More »

  • One of the largest TV broadcasters in the US was targeted in likely ransomware attack

    Hackers reportedly steal data from Sinclair Broadcast Group after suspected ransomware hit

  • Sinclair Broadcast Group says it has been hit by a ransomware attack

    The hackers obtained data from the company's servers.

  • Biden Administration to Constrain Use of Sanctions in Foreign-Policy Shift

    The change comes after successive administrations increasingly used the tool, alienating allies and raising questions of efficacy.

  • IndexNow – new initiative by Microsoft and Yandex to push content to search engines

    Google seems to currently not be participating in this initiative. Please visit Search Engine Land for the full article.