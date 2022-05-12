U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

Credo Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd
·2 min read
  CRDO
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (“Credo”) (Nasdaq: CRDO), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase throughout the data infrastructure market, today announced it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended April 30, 2022.

The news release announcing the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 financial results will be disseminated on June 1, 2022 after the market closes.

Interested parties may join the conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 via telephone by dialing 1-855-553-1968 in the U.S., or for international callers, by dialing 1-409-981-0977 and entering conference ID 4861225. A telephone replay will be available until June 8, 2022, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 in the U.S., or for international callers, 1-404-537-3406 with conference ID 4861225. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Credo’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.credosemi.com/.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the web at http://investors.credosemi.com/

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the emerging 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G and 800G port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

For more information, please visit https://www.credosemi.com.

Investor Contact:
Dan O’Neil
dan.oneil@credosemi.com

Media Contact:
Diane Vanasse
diane.vanasse@credosemi.com


