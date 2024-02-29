Credo Technology Group Holding Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: US$0.003 (vs US$0.019 in 3Q 2023)

Credo Technology Group Holding (NASDAQ:CRDO) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$53.1m (down 2.2% from 3Q 2023).

Net income: US$428.0k (down 85% from 3Q 2023).

Profit margin: 0.8% (down from 5.2% in 3Q 2023). The decrease in margin was primarily driven by higher expenses.

EPS: US$0.003 (down from US$0.019 in 3Q 2023).

Credo Technology Group Holding Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 45% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 15% growth forecast for the Semiconductor industry in the US.

Performance of the American Semiconductor industry.

Risk Analysis

