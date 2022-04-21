U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,393.66
    -65.79 (-1.48%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,792.76
    -368.03 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,174.65
    -278.41 (-2.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,991.46
    -46.72 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.68
    -0.11 (-0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.50
    +4.30 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.70
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0837
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9170
    +0.0770 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3031
    -0.0034 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4300
    +0.5030 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,188.26
    -1,334.26 (-3.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.15
    -22.77 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Credova joins AvantLink Affiliate Network

·2 min read

BOZEMAN, Mont., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credova announces a new affiliate program for merchants who participate on AvantLink. Credova is in a unique position to facilitate retail sales for outdoor recreation, home, farm, and ranch merchants who utilize AvantLink and similar affiliate platforms. AvantLink merchant advertisers are able to take advantage of Credova's resonance within their demographic base, driving traffic to merchants' websites, and thus facilitating transactions.

Credova is the leading outdoor recreation point-of-sale financing platform providing buy now, pay later solutions to merchants operating both brick and mortar retail locations as well as through an integrated API eCommerce solution.
Avantlink merchants are also able to gain access to Credova's no code buy now, pay later option set to launch mid-2022. Adoption has been fast paced through Avantlink, with merchants like Pelican Products, Brownells, Sportsman's Warehouse, KUIU, and more, all participating.

"Providing no-code options and a compelling platform that can facilitate retail sales for enterprise level accounts, has resulted in significant positive growth traction," states Dusty Wunderlich, Credova CEO.

Jay Burke, Director of Marketing at AvantLink, had this say of Credova launching on the platform. "We are thrilled to have an online consumer service like, Credova, now available to our strong list of outdoor brands. The buy now, pay later solution is very popular right now, so without a doubt our brands will be eager to get busy with Credova.

About Credova: Credova is the leading outdoor recreation point-of-sale financing platform providing buy now, pay later solutions to merchants operating both brick and mortar retail locations as well as through an integrated API eCommerce solution. Through the Credova platform and integrated API solution, consumers gain access to multiple financing solutions for their purchases, allowing them to buy now and pay over time.

About AvantLink: AvantLink's performance marketing approach is simple, grow your business through quality partnerships. Our three networks feature category-leading advertising brands that are all backed by thousands of accomplished affiliate partners.

Media Contact:
Emily Paul
marketing@credova.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/credova-joins-avantlink-affiliate-network-301530650.html

SOURCE Credova

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A half-point interest rate increase "will be on the table" when the Federal Reserve meets on May 3-4 to approve the next in what are expected to be a series of rate increases this year, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday in comments that pointed to an aggressive set of Fed actions ahead. With inflation running roughly three times the Fed's 2% target, "it is appropriate to be moving a little more quickly," Powell said in a discussion of the global economy at the meetings of the International Monetary Fund. In likely his last public remarks before the Fed's next session, Powell also said he felt investors currently anticipating a series of half-point hikes were "reacting appropriately, generally," to the Fed's emerging fight against rising prices.