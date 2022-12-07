U.S. markets closed

CREF is pleased to announce the addition of Neil Ravitz, former Executive at Penn Medicine, in the newly appointed role of Senior Vice President of Operations

·3 min read

BOSTON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CREF Global Corporate Real Estate & Facilities today announced the addition of Neil Ravitz, who will serve as Senior Vice President of Operations. In this role, Neil will help scale CREF's SaaS platform iCREF, and develop and lead key business functions at the service-enabled technology company. The proprietary platform is changing the market and reinventing what is a very siloed and antiquated part of healthcare. iCREF helps clients evolve their facilities from being self-sustaining, to self-aware and very soon, self-healing.

Neil Ravitz Headshot
Neil Ravitz Headshot

Former Penn Executive, Neil Ravitz, appointed new SVP of Operations for CREF Global Corporate Real Estate & Facilities

With the continued economic pressures on healthcare systems and the advances in smart building technology, there is a rare opportunity to reimagine the way physical space is managed and developed. Neil will be a key member of the leadership group at CREF as it expands to new markets, new clients, and creates new partnerships that continue to bring these solutions to life.

Neil spent the past 12 years at the University of Pennsylvania Health System in various operational roles. Most recently he was the COO for the Department of Orthopedics, and the CAO for the Musculoskeletal and Rheumatology Service Line. Prior to Penn he spent 10 years in consulting working for KPMG Consulting, BearingPoint, and Deloitte. He also served honorably in the Army as a Field Artillery Officer and was awarded the Bronze Star while serving in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Ryan Hayden, CREF's Chief Strategy Officer, shared: "I have known Neil for more than a decade – as a client, a distinguished leader in healthcare, and as a friend. I am thrilled he has joined our team at CREF. I believe Neil's healthcare operations and finance expertise coupled with his ability to build strategic partnerships will help us continue to scale our company and our growth opportunities. He's also a perfect addition to the culture we've fostered at CREF built on core values and long term, trusted relationships."

Bob Gendron, CEO of CREF, says, "Our strategic focus at CREF is our continued ability to scale our iCREF platform and integrate with our Partners, and bring a seamless experience for managing real estate. We have been overwhelmed with the positive feedback iCREF has received from our clients and we expect that it will continue to grow and add value. With Neil's experience as an Operator in healthcare, we are well positioned to capitalize on the opportunity to reduce costs to our clients and change the way buildings operate."

Neil adds, "I am excited to be joining at this pivotal juncture for the healthcare real estate industry and for CREF. iCREF is quickly becoming a single source for Owners and Operators of large, regulated facilities to answer all their questions in one place. We have a genuine opportunity to redefine how physical space is managed to lower costs and improve the overall experience for patients, families, and clinicians."

Neil and his wife Stefanie live in the suburbs of Philadelphia and have three children. He is actively involved in coaching youth athletics and enjoys mentoring fellow veterans as they navigate their professional careers after their service.

CREF Global Corporate Real Estate &amp; Facilities (PRNewsfoto/CREF Global Corporate Real Estate &amp; Facilities)
CREF Global Corporate Real Estate & Facilities (PRNewsfoto/CREF Global Corporate Real Estate & Facilities)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cref-is-pleased-to-announce-the-addition-of-neil-ravitz-former-executive-at-penn-medicine-in-the-newly-appointed-role-of-senior-vice-president-of-operations-301697536.html

SOURCE CREF LLC

