Creo Medical Group PLC's (LON:CREO) Path To Profitability

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices and instruments in the United Kingdom. The UK£116m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of UK£27m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of UK£25m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Creo Medical Group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Creo Medical Group, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of UK£7.2m in 2026. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from now. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 68% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Creo Medical Group's upcoming projects, however, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 13% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

